Hardik Pandya shows his strength by nailing jumping push-ups; watch video

Hardik Pandya seems to have taken up new challenges during the lockdown, from cooking to acing workout variations.

The cricketer recently took to Instagram to post a workout video, and we are thoroughly impressed with his level of strength and flexibility to say the least. In the video, Pandya is seen doing jumping push-ups while moving forward. “Stronger. Fitter. Still under construction,” he captioned the post. Watch the video:

Push-ups, as we know, is a common exercise done in the plank position, where the body is lowered and raised using the arms. They work on the triceps, pectoral muscles and shoulder, strengthening the upper body. This exercise also strengthens the lower back and core, according to Healthline.

Jumping push-ups are a variation of the original exercise. It is a form of plyometric push-up or where a jump is added to the regular exercise.

This kind of push-up, commonly done by athletes, helps burn more fat and build muscle as you exert your muscles to the maximum potential in a short amount of time. It also improves endurance and speed. This exercise, however, is not recommended for beginners.

How to do regular push-ups

* Lie with your chest and stomach flat on the floor. Your legs should be straight behind you and your palms should be at chest level. The arms should be bent at a 45-degree angle.

* Lift your torso, chest and thighs off the ground as you push your hands and heels towards the floor.

* Hold the position for a second to engage your core and then lower your body back to your starting position.

