Watch: Hardik Pandya pulls off hanging sit-ups in a throwback workout video

Hardik Pandya is quite passionate about fitness. (Source: hardikpandya93/Instagram)

Hardik Pandya’s workout videos of late have shown that the cricketer does not shy away from challenging himself when it comes to fitness.

We recently got yet another glimpse of his hard work and passion for fitness through a throwback workout video shared by celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, on the occasion of his birthday on October 11, 2020.

In an Instagram story that Karachiwala posted, he is seen doing inverted or upside-down sit-ups with the legs entwined around cloth pieces hanging from the ceiling. Check it out:

Hardik Pandya working out with Yasmin Karachiwala in a throwback video (Source: yasminkarachiwala/Instagram) Hardik Pandya working out with Yasmin Karachiwala in a throwback video (Source: yasminkarachiwala/Instagram)

While regular crunches or sit-ups are also beneficial, doing it in while hanging works deeper into the core muscles, according to wellandgood.com. Additionally, it also works on the lower back, which is also an important component of the core. This kind of ab workout also helps with lower back pain by strengthening muscular imbalances.

Earlier this year, Pandya had revealed how he worked out to regain his weight and strength after surgery for a lower-back injury. During his recovery, he also practised Pilates with Karachiwala.

If you are a beginner, make sure to do hanging sit-ups only under the supervision of a fitness trainer to avoid any injury.

