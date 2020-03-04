Hardik Pandya says he gained 7 kgs with ‘non-stop effort’; here’s how he did it

Hardik Pandya worked out really hard to gain seven kg. (Source: File) Hardik Pandya worked out really hard to gain seven kg. (Source: File)

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya makes no compromises when it comes to fitness. He is now stronger than before, thanks to “non-stop effort, no shortcuts” that helped him gain 7 kg in just three months.

“From 68 kgs to now 75 kgs in three months,” Pandya revealed in an Instagram post showing his amazing transformation. Take a look:

The cricketer reportedly lost weight after a surgery for a lower-back injury few months ago, after which he worked really hard to get back in shape. A while ago, we saw him doing Pilates with celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala for recovery. “Pilates to help me with my recovery…Doing everything I can and more to get out there stronger and better than before,” he wrote on Instagram.

Watch the video:

Pilates helps improve body flexibility and muscle strength, especially that of the core muscles. It also helps relieve back pain.

In another video, he showed some of the other exercises he did to regain fitness like running and TRX pull ups.

