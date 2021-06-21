Happy International Yoga Day 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages: Yoga is derived from the Sanskrit word “yog“, which means “yoking” or “union”. Yoga not only keeps us physically fit but also takes care of our mental health. Every year International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21.

Even though things are different this year, share these wishes with your family and friends and friends and motivate them to practice yoga every day.

Happy International Yoga Day 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, and photos: Happy Yoga Day.

*”Yoga is a light which once lit will never dim, the better your practice the brighter your flame.” -BKS Iyengar

*“Yoga begins with listening. When we listen, we are giving space to what is.” — Richard Freeman

*”You cannot do yoga. Yoga is your natural state. What you can do are yoga exercises, which may reveal to you where you are resisting your natural state.” — Sharon Gannon

*”Anyone who practices can obtain success in yoga but not one who is lazy. Constant practice alone is the secret of success.” — Svatmarama

*”Exercises are like prose, whereas yoga is the poetry of movements. Once you understand the grammar of yoga; you can write your poetry of movements.” — Amit Ray

*Yoga is not a work-out, it is a work-in. And this is the point of spiritual practice; to make us teachable; to open up our hearts and focus our awareness so that we can know what we already know and be who we already are.” — Rolf Gates

Happy International Yoga day!