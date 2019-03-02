Happy Birthday Tiger Shroff: The actor’s pictures will give you all the fitness inspiration you need today

Toggle Menu
Not only has the Baagi 2 actor impressed the audience with his power-packed action scenes, he also motivates fitness enthusiasts with fitness videos that he usually shares on his Instagram account.

Tiger Shroff’s fitness videos and pictures will make you hit the gym right now. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Tiger Shroff, with his well-toned and chiselled body, is one of the fittest Bollywood actors today. His signature six-pack abs, aerial kicks and gravity-defying dance moves are enough to make one envious. Not only has the Baagi 2 actor impressed the audience with his power-packed action scenes, he also motivates fitness enthusiasts with the  energetic fitness videos he usually shares on his Instagram account.

On his birthday, we try and give you a peek into his fitness regime. But let us warn you that these deadly lifts and pull-ups are not for the faint-hearted.

Martial Arts

The Student of the Year 2 actor has got some professional training in martial arts forms of Tae Kwon Do and Wushu. Wushu is a Chinese martial art from from where Tai Chi is derived.

Dance

Shroff’s Instagram account is full of energetic dance videos – which prove to be an inspiration to aspiring dancers.

Weight training 

It won’t be possible to achieve the well-toned body the actor has built without getting involved in some serious weight training exercises. Now we know the biceps didn’t come easy.

Boxing 

A boxing workout can increase endurance, strength and speed. Although boxing workouts can be cruel and intense, the risk is worth the reward.

