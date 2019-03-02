Happy Birthday Tiger Shroff: The actor’s pictures will give you all the fitness inspiration you need today

Tiger Shroff, with his well-toned and chiselled body, is one of the fittest Bollywood actors today. His signature six-pack abs, aerial kicks and gravity-defying dance moves are enough to make one envious. Not only has the Baagi 2 actor impressed the audience with his power-packed action scenes, he also motivates fitness enthusiasts with the energetic fitness videos he usually shares on his Instagram account.

On his birthday, we try and give you a peek into his fitness regime. But let us warn you that these deadly lifts and pull-ups are not for the faint-hearted.

Martial Arts

The Student of the Year 2 actor has got some professional training in martial arts forms of Tae Kwon Do and Wushu. Wushu is a Chinese martial art from from where Tai Chi is derived.

Dance

Shroff’s Instagram account is full of energetic dance videos – which prove to be an inspiration to aspiring dancers.

Weight training

It won’t be possible to achieve the well-toned body the actor has built without getting involved in some serious weight training exercises. Now we know the biceps didn’t come easy.

Boxing

A boxing workout can increase endurance, strength and speed. Although boxing workouts can be cruel and intense, the risk is worth the reward.