Thursday, December 17, 2020
John Abraham turns 48: Have you seen the actor’s new look?

Happy Birthday, John Abraham: Take a look at the actor's new sharper, toned physique

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | December 17, 2020 12:30:07 pm
john abraham birthday, happy birthday john abraham, john abraham age, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, john abraham workout, fitness videos,John Abraham's workouts are inspiring; Watch. (Source: John Abraham/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

For some, fitness is just a part of life, for many others, it is a way of living. Showing us his commitment to fitness is birthday boy John Abraham, who turns 48 today. The Force 2 actor, who is a vegetarian, has continued to maintain an envy-worthy muscular physique over the years and has often given us major fitness goals.

So, on his special day, how could we not give you a peek into his fitness regime. To begin with, here’s Abraham‘s latest picture in which he flaunts a sharper, toned look — and, needless to say, we are in awe of him.

The model-turned-actor can be seen working out in the gym with a rope, performing tricep pushdown exercise.

What’s a tricep push down?

Tricep pushes target the triceps that are located at the back of the upper limb, and also help engage the core, back and shoulders.

ALSO READ |This throwback video of John Abraham planking is major fitness goal

Here are some other pictures of the actor working out:

Isn’t he a true fitness inspiration?

