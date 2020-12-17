John Abraham turns 48: Have you seen the actor’s new look?

John Abraham's workouts are inspiring; Watch. (Source: John Abraham/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

For some, fitness is just a part of life, for many others, it is a way of living. Showing us his commitment to fitness is birthday boy John Abraham, who turns 48 today. The Force 2 actor, who is a vegetarian, has continued to maintain an envy-worthy muscular physique over the years and has often given us major fitness goals.

So, on his special day, how could we not give you a peek into his fitness regime. To begin with, here’s Abraham‘s latest picture in which he flaunts a sharper, toned look — and, needless to say, we are in awe of him.

The model-turned-actor can be seen working out in the gym with a rope, performing tricep pushdown exercise.

What’s a tricep push down?

Tricep pushes target the triceps that are located at the back of the upper limb, and also help engage the core, back and shoulders.

Here are some other pictures of the actor working out:

Isn’t he a true fitness inspiration?

