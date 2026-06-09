Hansika Motwanni reveals she doesn’t diet, shares fitness secret: ‘Ma’am, main…’

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Farah Khan recently paid a visit to actor Hansika Motwanni’s home, and during the conversation, the actor admitted that she asked the filmmaker not to bring any food from her home, like she usually does. Farah Khan slyly remarked, “Ma’am diet par hai (Ma’am is on a diet)”, to which Hansika, 34, reacted with a smile, “Ma’am, main diet nahi karti (Ma’am, I don’t diet). I’m a Pilates girl.”
Taking a cue from her comment, which highlighted a realistic approach to wellness, we asked consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal why you shouldn’t rely on restrictive eating plans or fad diets. Responding, the expert said that Hansika’s perspective underscores that fitness and nourishment do not need to be about extremes. Rather, they can be about sustainability, enjoyment, and consistency.
“When someone highlights that they are ‘not on a diet’, it suggests a shift away from short-term restriction toward long-term lifestyle habits. For many people, the word diet conjures images of calorie-cutting, elimination, and temporary measures. Sustainable nutrition, however, focuses on balanced meals that provide energy, support physiological needs and help maintain mood and metabolic health without feeling punitive. This means including a variety of whole foods, adequate protein, healthy fats and fibre, and allowing room for flexibility and pleasure,” said Goyal.
Pairing this mindset with a regular movement practice, such as Pilates, reinforces a holistic view of fitness.
Goyal explained that Pilates is a form of exercise that builds core strength, enhances posture, promotes flexibility, and improves body awareness. “It is gentle yet effective, and it emphasises breath, alignment, and controlled movement rather than high impact or competitive performance. These qualities make it especially suitable for people looking to improve functional strength, reduce back and joint discomfort, and cultivate a mindful connection with their body,” said Goyal.
From a wellness standpoint, her approach aligns well with evidence on long-term wellbeing. “Consistent, enjoyable movement and balanced nutrition support physical resilience, mental clarity, and metabolic balance. Unlike quick-fix dieting, enjoyable, steady habits are far more likely to be maintained over years and decades. They reduce the risk of burnout, mood swings and the cycle of restriction followed by rebound eating that often accompanies fad diets,” said Goyal.
Her message resonates because it reframes the narrative: fitness isn’t a short-term project, and eating well isn’t about denial, asserted Goyal. “It is about finding movement you enjoy, nourishing your body in ways that support energy and recovery, and building routines that invite consistency, presence, and self-care.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.