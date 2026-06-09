Hansika Motwanni reveals she doesn’t diet, shares fitness secret: ‘Ma’am, main…’

Farah Khan recently paid a visit to actor Hansika Motwanni’s home, and during the conversation, the actor admitted that she asked the filmmaker not to bring any food from her home, like she usually does. Farah Khan slyly remarked, “Ma’am diet par hai (Ma’am is on a diet)”, to which Hansika, 34, reacted with a smile, “Ma’am, main diet nahi karti (Ma’am, I don’t diet). I’m a Pilates girl.”

Taking a cue from her comment, which highlighted a realistic approach to wellness, we asked consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal why you shouldn’t rely on restrictive eating plans or fad diets. Responding, the expert said that Hansika’s perspective underscores that fitness and nourishment do not need to be about extremes. Rather, they can be about sustainability, enjoyment, and consistency.