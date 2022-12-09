These yoga poses will make your hair ‘thick and healthy’ (tip: hold each asana for 10-12 breaths)

You may blame it on sedentary lifestyles, erratic sleep schedules, or weather changes, but there is no denying that many of us experience hair fall and hair growth issues despite consuming a healthy diet. So, what can be done in such a scenario? If you are looking for natural remedies, it will be a good idea to practice certain yoga asanas that improve blood circulation in the scalp and tackle hair fall as well hair growth issues.

To help you with some such yoga poses, Aditi Zawar, a yoga instructor, took to Instagram to demonstrate some exercises while also sharing her own experience. “In the past three years, my hair went from being dry, rough, weak, and dull to thick and healthy. My hair fall has significantly reduced and my hair is growing faster,” she captioned her post.

Take a look.

What did she do?

“I practice yoga regularly and eat healthier foods,” Aditi added while sharing that she ensures to tie her hair while working out, and combs them at least twice a day.

“One of the multiple benefits of yoga is its ability to reduce the symptoms of issues related to our hair and scalp. These asanas allow the blood to reach your scalp and provide the hair with all the necessary nutrients,” she added.

What yoga asanas must one do?

Balasana or child’s pose

How to do it?

*Sit on your heels in a way that your big toes touch each other. Next, separate the knees to do a hip-wide stretch.

*Take a deep breath, exhale, and place your torso in-between the thighs. Keep the head down and relax.

Adho Mukh Svanasana or downward dog

How to do it?

*Come onto all fours with your hands in front of the shoulders and your knees directly below your hips.

*Exhale and lift the knees from the floor, at first keeping them slightly bent, and your heels off the floor.

*Exhale and stretch the heels toward the floor.

*Firm your shoulder blades against the back. Hold the pose.

Sasakasana or rabbit pose

How to do it?

*Take the Vajrasana pose with your knees together. Rest your body on the heels. Inhale and raise both arms with palms facing down and bend forward. Hold the pose.

Uttanasana or forward fold

How to do it?

*In a standing position with legs together, inhale and bend forward. Hold the pose.

The correct yoga poses and breathing techniques can soothe you down (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) The correct yoga poses and breathing techniques can soothe you down (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Sarvangasana or shoulder stand

How to do it?

*Get into Savasana or corpse pose.

*Bring your legs close to your chest.

*Lift your lower body slowly.

*Place your hands on your back and slowly lift your legs up such that the body is in a straight line with the upper arm supporting the back. Hold the pose while breathing normally.

How long should you do the asanas for?

Hold each asana for 10-12 breaths, suggested Aditi.

How do these exercises help?

*Improved hair growth

*Improved texture

*Reduced hair fall

*Thick and healthy hair

It is also important to take care of your tresses by combing them (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) It is also important to take care of your tresses by combing them (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Note: Aditi suggested women on their periods to refrain from doing shoulder stand.

