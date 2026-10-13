Gym after a heart attack: When to resume exercise and lift weights

For someone used to regular gym workouts, a heart attack can make even a familiar treadmill or weight machine feel uncertain. The question is not simply when it is safe to exercise again, but how to return without putting unnecessary strain on a heart that is still recovering.

So, how soon can someone actually get back to the gym after a heart attack?

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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Speaking to indianexpress.com, Dr Swarup Swaraj Pal, Senior Consultant, Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeon, Gleneagles Hospitals Parel, explains that no single timeline works for everyone. It depends on “severity of the heart attack, heart function, treatment received, and the person’s overall recovery.”