Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi nails a handstand; check it out

Siddhant Chaturvedi managed to pull off a handstand without any support. (Source: siddhantchaturvedi/Instagram)

Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Instagram profile shows that the 27-year-old is not just an actor; he takes interest in other activities too, be it fashion, art, or even trying out new exercises.

We are talking about the Bunty Aur Babli 2 actor’s recent Instagram post where he is seen in the handstand pose against the backdrop of a beach. “Nazariya badla, main nahi (perception changed, not me),” he captioned the post. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram Nazariya badla, main nahi. A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi) on Sep 20, 2020 at 3:10am PDT

Several other celebrities showed us in the past how to do a handstand, from Sania Mirza to Ranbir Kapoor. This yoga pose is also known as Adho Mukha Vrksasana, an inverted vertical position, with the body carefully balanced on both hands.

How to do a handstand

If you are a beginner, you can try doing an assisted handstand against a wall with these steps:

* Stand straight facing a wall and place your hands a few inches away from it, shoulder-distance apart.

* Get into the Downward-facing Dog pose. Walk forward until your shoulders are stacked above your wrists.

* Now raise one heel to the ceiling and keep it straight. Rise to the ball of your standing foot.

* Press into your hands. Gently ease off the bottom foot, lifting your top heel towards the ceiling and bringing your bottom heel to meet it. Use the wall for support.

* Stack your joints and draw the shoulders up and away from your ears. Squeeze your inner thighs and calves.

Read| Milind Soman, 54, does these difficult exercises daily; check it out

Benefits of handstand

Handstand not just improves overall balance but works the core. It boosts circulation in the body and lymph flow. This posture also engages the shoulders, arms, core and back. Therefore, it strengthens the upper body. According to fitandme.com, it also stimulates the endocrine system, increases grip strength and reduces stress.

Want to try this?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd