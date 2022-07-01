Gul Panag stirs our wanderlust as she embarks on a cycling expedition to Ladakh

Two things are consistently seen on actor Gul Panag‘s social media account: her love for travel and adventure, and the need to incorporate fitness into everything that she does.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

There is no stopping the 43-year-old, who is capable of even doing push-ups in a sari! It is a fine way to go through life, really, because it allows you to look forward to something new every day, while also making sure you stay fit and healthy.

The Dor actor’s love for cycling is conspicuous, and she keeps sharing videos and photographs on Instagram, detailing her experiences. She recently shared glimpses of riding her cycle in the mountains in Himachal Pradesh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gul Panag (@gulpanag)

In one of the posts, she posed with her two-wheeler, smiling at the camera. “Day 1 of training to ride in the mountains. And it’s a whole different ball game!” the caption read. Gul explained that she has been “training [the] last few weeks, averaging 25 km 3-4 times a week”, but “riding in the plains doesn’t come close to this”.

She added that “endurance and strength apart, getting to know the bike takes some getting used to”, and that on the “very first major climb, while down shifting, the chain came off”. “And I couldn’t put it back. Needed my father to come and help me. Like when I was little. Also, I got caught in the downpour.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gul Panag (@gulpanag)

It seems all of this training was leading her to her cycling expedition in Ladakh. Gul shared a video in which she and the rest of her crew were seen pedalling to Ladakh. They cautiously rode their cycles uphill on the mountainous road, with cars driving by.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gul Panag (@gulpanag)

She was joined by her father, too, whom she calls her inspiration. In a separate post, she had extolled him, writing that he has been “cycling 30km a day on average” for over 10 years now, and that too in all seasons: winter, summer, and monsoon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gul Panag (@gulpanag)

“He’s been telling me to start cycling for so long. I finally did, a couple of weeks ago. And I’m glad I did. Here’s to more miles on the road,” Gul wrote.

Cycling in the mountains is not an easy thing. For one, the cyclist has to power through and have good stamina. They ought to acclimatise to the climate and prepare themselves physically to ride on difficult terrain.

It should be noted that riding in a high-altitude region can bring with it many obstacles, but it can also give you a good cardio workout, enabling your heart to pump harder and supply blood to all parts of the body.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!