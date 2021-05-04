scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 04, 2021
Most read

‘Falling isn’t fun; but getting up again makes it worth it’: Gul Panag on learning roller skating

"The handguards have saved me multiple times. Cannot stress enough the importance of wearing protective gear," she added

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 4, 2021 10:00:05 am
gul panagGul Panag shared why one must wear protective gears while undertaking adrenaline pumping activities. (Source: Gul Panag/Instagram; designed by Abhishek Mitra)

When it comes to adrenaline-pumping fitness activities, the first and foremost step is to ensure utmost safety. There is no fun if the activity leaves you injured. Prompting us to take enough precautions and have safety gears in place is none other than actor and fitness enthusiast Gul Panag who recently took to roller skating or inline skating.

Take a look!

The 44-year-old, who has had multiple falls during her training sessions, shared how the handguards have saved her multiple times. “Falling isn’t fun. But getting up again makes it worth it! Just when I thought I got the hang of them rollerblades. The handguards have saved me multiple times. Cannot stress enough the importance of wearing protective gear,” she said as she shared a video in which she can be seen acing rollerblades just before losing balance and falling.

ALSO READ |‘I never knew where my next meal was coming from’: Roller skater who travelled 3,900 miles without money

Fortunately, the actor wasn’t hurt, unlike actor Genelia D’Souza Deshmukh who sustained an injury on her hand while learning to skate.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The actor had shared “sometimes you got to fall before you fly” in March 2021.

Whether you are a newbie or a seasoned athlete, falls are quite common when doing any kind of physical activity. So, it is always a good idea to invest in protective gear including wrist guards, handguards, elbow pads, alongside the inline skates.

It is also important to put on a fitting helmet that can prevent any concussion, in case of a hard fall.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Ikat: All you need to know about this fabric dyeing technique

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 04: Latest News

Advertisement
x