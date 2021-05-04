‘Falling isn’t fun; but getting up again makes it worth it’: Gul Panag on learning roller skating

When it comes to adrenaline-pumping fitness activities, the first and foremost step is to ensure utmost safety. There is no fun if the activity leaves you injured. Prompting us to take enough precautions and have safety gears in place is none other than actor and fitness enthusiast Gul Panag who recently took to roller skating or inline skating.

Take a look!

The 44-year-old, who has had multiple falls during her training sessions, shared how the handguards have saved her multiple times. “Falling isn’t fun. But getting up again makes it worth it! Just when I thought I got the hang of them rollerblades. The handguards have saved me multiple times. Cannot stress enough the importance of wearing protective gear,” she said as she shared a video in which she can be seen acing rollerblades just before losing balance and falling.

Fortunately, the actor wasn’t hurt, unlike actor Genelia D’Souza Deshmukh who sustained an injury on her hand while learning to skate.

The actor had shared “sometimes you got to fall before you fly” in March 2021.

Whether you are a newbie or a seasoned athlete, falls are quite common when doing any kind of physical activity. So, it is always a good idea to invest in protective gear including wrist guards, handguards, elbow pads, alongside the inline skates.

It is also important to put on a fitting helmet that can prevent any concussion, in case of a hard fall.

