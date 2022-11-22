Gul Panag’s dedication has borne fruit, her ‘quads are finally standing out from the fat’

The happiness of fitness enthusiasts knows no bounds when their hard work at the gym pays off and they achieve their target. And why not? Reaching your desired goals calls for a celebration. Sharing one such memorable moment was none other than actor and entrepreneur Gul Panag who shared a selfie reel on Instagram in which she could be seen flexing her quadriceps — the large muscle group at the front of the thighs — like a pro!

“Progress. Not perfection. Quads are finally standing out from the fat!” the 43-year-old captioned the post. Take a look.

If you, too, have been wondering how to tone your quads, here’s some guidance from certified fitness trainer Sameeran Chetia. “We use the quad muscles to perform different movements such as running, jumping, and walking. Some of the best exercises for the quads are the conventional squat, front squat, leg extensions, and also lunges,” said Chetia.

Explaining that quads can help attain your goals, Chetia told indianexpress.com, “Squat helps in building your leg muscles, which include the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, and calf muscles. Start by doing regular body weight squats, and with progression one can add on weights.”

How to do the basic squat

The most basic type of squat uses just your body weight for resistance.

*Keep your feet slightly wider than hip-width apart.

*Keep the chest up, engage your abs, and shift your weight onto your heels as you push your hips back into a sitting position.

*Lower your hips until your thighs are parallel or almost parallel to the floor.

*Feel the stretch in your thighs and glutes.

*Exhale and push back up to the starting position.

According to Rhea Singh Anand, co-founder, Flexnest, one should take out at least 10-15 minutes of their time every day and check the number of squats one can do.

“Any number seems good for starters. You can gradually increase the reps. One of the advantages of squats is that you can do them anytime, anywhere, regardless of whether you’re waiting for milk to boil or during TV breaks. The challenge works almost every muscle in your lower body, right from quads, hamstrings to glutes. A quick tip: Ensure you have rest days in between, so that your legs can recuperate,” she said.

