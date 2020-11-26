Gul Panag doing push-ups in a sari is goals; watch video

We loved Gul Panag doing push-ups in a sari. How about you? (Source: Gul Panag/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

How about starting the day with a fitness challenge? If you are game, we have the perfect one for you: take your push-up sessions a notch higher by going beyond your comfort zone or rather, your comfortable gym clothes, and ace the exercise in a sari!

Wondering what we mean? Take a look at actor and fitness aficionado Gul Panag doing push-ups in a sari.

Panag captioned the Instagram Reel, “Whenever. Wherever!”

The Turning 30 actor managed to impress her followers and friends alike with actor Shruti Seth even commenting how “impressive” it was.

In turn, 43-year-old Panag remarked, “getting around the saree, yes!. Rest, ok”.

However, Panag is not the first one. Few other fitness enthusiasts have also shared snippets of their workouts in a sari, including actor Mandira Bedi.

Take a look.

Bedi aptly captioned her post, “When the attire didn’t matter…the business had to be done”.

ALSO READ | Gul Panag posts workout video; explains the ‘correct’ form of push-ups

TV serial Uttaran actor Rishina Kandhari also has several workout videos in a sari on her Instagram profile which she attributes to the free time between shots. “Utilising the free time in between the shoot pretty well,” she said, in one.

While there are no extra benefits of working out in a sari, it is a welcome break from your regular workout routine. Isn’t it?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd