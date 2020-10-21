Gul Panag posts workout video; explains the ‘correct’ form of push-ups

Gul Panag posted a video of her doing push-ups. (Source: gulpanag/Instagram)

Gul Panag is a fitness enthusiast; the actor earlier had shown us how she did not skip exercise even during the lockdown, while working from home.

The Dor actor keeps sharing glimpses of her workout routine, on Instagram, mostly push-ups. This time too, she shared yet another Instagram video of her doing the exercise.

Gul expressed how people keep asking her which ‘form’ of push-ups she does, each time she posts a video. “The key is to do multiple variations of forms, friends. So in addition to the primary pectorals, one can train biceps, deltoids and trapezius too. So there’s technically no one correct form,” she wrote on Instagram alongside her workout video.

She added that military push-ups are commonly considered the “correct” form.

Read| Bored of regular push-ups? Try the high-intensity Russian push-up

Health benefits of traditional push-ups

Push-ups help in building upper body strength. They work the triceps, pectoral muscles and shoulders, according to Healthline. This exercise also helps in strengthening the lower back and core by engaging the abdominal muscles.

Several celebs in the past have shown us how to do push-ups; celebs like Virat Kohli and Sushmita Sen have also shown variations of the exercise.

But if you are a beginner, here are the steps to follow for doing a normal push-up.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd