Watch: Gul Panag aces push-ups in a sari, sets major fitness goals

Not many people can ace push-ups, and certainly not in a sari. But Gul Panag can. If you are feeling particularly lethargic this week, the actor’s latest video will pump you up and give you all the fitness motivation.

Sharing a video of the actor doing push-ups in a sari was none other than Manish Gupta, the director of her latest film ‘420 IPC’. Check it out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Gupta (@manishguptawriterdirector)

Gul, who keeps sharing snippets of her fitness routine on social media, was seen going all out on the sets of her film, with Survivor‘s Eye Of The Tiger playing in the background. What was impressive was that while people wear their workout clothes while they sweat it out, the actor was still in character, donning a traditional look, complete with a bindi.

“Gul Panag does push-ups in a sari on the sets of ‘420 IPC’,” Gupta wrote on Instagram.

How beneficial are push-ups

If you have never tried to do one before, know that it is done by getting on the floor on your fours, and unlike a plank wherein you have to lock your elbow, in a push-up you have to keep it loose and slightly bent so as to be able to push your entire body towards the ground, using your hands as support and then lifting it up.

When you go down, your body should be parallel to the floor without your pelvis touching the ground, as that will defeat the purpose of the workout.

Many studies have proven that push-ups are good for both the torso region and also the heart. Mainly, it is the upper body and its muscles that come into play when acing a push-up — such as the shoulders, the muscles of the chest, the triceps and biceps of the arm, the hip muscles, and also your spine.

ALSO READ | 5 simple yoga poses that are highly beneficial if practised daily

If you are a beginner and are unsure about going all the way down, you can try it on a slightly more elevated surface, like a table, to get your core engaged.

What do you think about this workout session?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!