‘Exercise cannot absolve you of the sins of eating wrong’: Gul Panag shares rules of fitness

Experts often stress that fitness is not a destination and that one should not stop working out once they have reached their goals. Looks like actor Gul Panag also believes in the same.

Recently, she shared two pictures that were clicked exactly a year apart. “First picture is where I am. Second picture is where I want to be. The pictures are exactly a year apart. And proof of the fact that I forgot the the two important rules of fitness,” she wrote on Instagram.

As per Gul,

*Fitness is a journey. Not a destination. (You don’t chill once you get to a place you’re happy. You set new goals. Innovate.

*Exercise cannot absolve you of the sins of eating wrong. (You can exercise as hard as you like, but if you don’t eat right, it won’t work.)

The 42-year-old also revealed how strength training has helped in her fitness journey. “I’m grateful to @bodyfit_deepavaswani for helping me on my journey. I’ve made strength a big part of my regimen. The other days, I run. Long way to go. But I’ve started, that’s what counts,” she added.

How does strength and conditioning training help women?

“For years, women have been misinformed that weight training is not for them and they should only focus on cardio exercise. However, while doing cardio workout is important one must also focus on weight training for overall health,” pointed out Sameeran Chetia, certified fitness trainer, K11 Academy of Fitness Sciences, in an exclusive piece for indianexpress.com.

As per Chetia, a well-designed cardio and strength training programme can help in achieving a well-toned body. Many studies have shown that with strength training one is able to burn more fat and put on lean muscle than by just doing cardio.

Some of the best strength training workouts are:

*Shoulder press with dumbbells

*Alternate dumbbell rows

*Chest press with dumbbells

*Triceps pushdown

*Hammer curls

It is also important to take into consideration that doing regular weight training has been shown to improve the quality of sleep too, which keeps one active and able to work efficiently.

