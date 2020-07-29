scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Swamped with work and no time to exercise? Take your cue from Gul Panag

For those who are finding it difficult to exercise amid parenting duties could also involve their kids in their workout routine

By: Lifestyle Desk | Published: July 29, 2020 6:20:59 pm
gul panag, workout Gul Panag showed us how to exercise while doing household chores. (Source: gulpanag/Instagram)

As experts emphasise on the need to exercise during the coronavirus pandemic, one of the problems that many people have been facing is to find adequate time for it while managing work from home and other responsibilities. Gul Panag is no exception.

The Pataal Lok actor took to Instagram to express how finding time for exercise during the lockdown and later the Unlock phase, has been a “Herculean challenge”.

gul panag, exercise Gul Panag, like many of us, has been struggling to find time to exercise. (Source:gulpanag/Instagram)

She went on to share how she has planned her workout to fit it in her daily routine while juggling work, parenting, and other household chores. “So, I started with 10 push-ups every hour…From push-ups in the kitchen to push-ups while cleaning. I built my routine around my household chores,” she wrote, followed by videos of her demonstrating how to do it.

Read| No time to exercise? This 4-second workout is all you need

gul panag, exercise Exercise while doing household chores like Gul Panag. (Source: gulpanag/Instagram)

In another video, she is also seen climbing the stairs while carrying her son on her back, calling it “one hell of a workout”. “He weighs 16-17 kgs,” she said. So for those who are finding it difficult to exercise amid parenting duties could also involve their kids in their workout routine. This would mean you could spend time with your child even while taking care of your health and fitness.

gul panag, exercise Include your child in your workout regime. (Source: gulpanag/Instagram)

This is followed by another round of push-ups and squats to end the day’s workout plan, Panag revealed.

gul panag, exercise Exercise helps boost immunity. (Source: gulpanag/Instagram)

How are you taking out time to exercise?

