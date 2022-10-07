Gul Panag sets massive fitness goals as she performs ‘Chakrasana’ with son Nihal

Being a parent comes with numerous responsibilities, which can often result in self-care taking a backseat. But not for Gul Panag. The actor, who swears by living an active and healthy life, and has turned her workouts into a bonding time with her son, Nihal. So, it was not surprising to see Gul and Nihal acing Chakrasana —also known as Wheel Pose — in her recent Instagram post, making a case for fitness can also be fun.

“They do as you do. Not as you say.🤦🏻‍♀️,” Gul captioned the adorable post, which had two pictures of Nihal and her enjoying their fitness-cum-mother-son due time!

If you too wish to perform Chakrasana, follow the below mentioned steps:

How to perform Chakrasana

* Lie flat on your back with your feet hip-width apart.

* Bend the knees with your feet placed on the ground close to your body.

* Bring your palms under your shoulders such that the fingers point towards the shoulders and the elbows are shoulder-width apart.

* Inhale and press your palms on the floor. Lift your shoulders and elbow, and your hips. Your feet should be pressed to the floor.

* Lift your body and roll your spine to resemble a semi-circular arch.

* Straighten your arms and legs as much as possible. Hold the position for a few seconds before returning to the starting position.

Recently, the actor also opened up about her daily workout routine. “Starting the week with a run. It helps me seize the day. And the week, psychologically,” she said in a detailed caption along with a mirror selfie.

“I’m slowly working back, to restoring fitness by following my time-tested formula of balancing strength, endurance, and flexibility. In the course of the week, I do 2-3 days of strength (mix of traditional, plyometric, and HIIT), three days of running, and a day of yoga. On some days, I end up doing strength and endurance. On other days, I end up doing strength and flexibility. And other days I end up doing endurance and flexibility. Some days only endurance. Or strength or flexibility,” she added.

