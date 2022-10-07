scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 07, 2022

Gul Panag sets massive fitness goals as she performs ‘Chakrasana’ with son Nihal

“They do as you do. Not as you say,” Gul captioned the post

Gul PanagGul Panag performs yoga with son Nihal (Source: Gul Panag/ Instagram)

Being a parent comes with numerous responsibilities, which can often result in self-care taking a backseat. But not for Gul Panag. The actor, who swears by living an active and healthy life, and has turned her workouts into a bonding time with her son, Nihal. So, it was not surprising to see Gul and Nihal acing  Chakrasanaalso known as Wheel Pose — in her recent Instagram post, making a case for fitness can also be fun. 

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

“They do as you do. Not as you say.🤦🏻‍♀️,” Gul captioned the adorable post, which had two pictures of Nihal and her enjoying their fitness-cum-mother-son due time!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gul Panag (@gulpanag) 

If you too wish to perform Chakrasana, follow the below mentioned steps:

Also Read | |This is what helps Gul Panag ‘seize the day and the week, psychologically’

How to perform Chakrasana

* Lie flat on your back with your feet hip-width apart.

* Bend the knees with your feet placed on the ground close to your body.

* Bring your palms under your shoulders such that the fingers point towards the shoulders and the elbows are shoulder-width apart.

Advertisement

* Inhale and press your palms on the floor. Lift your shoulders and elbow, and your hips. Your feet should be pressed to the floor.

* Lift your body and roll your spine to resemble a semi-circular arch.

* Straighten your arms and legs as much as possible. Hold the position for a few seconds before returning to the starting position.

Advertisement
Also Read | |‘Exercise cannot absolve you of the sins of eating wrong’: Gul Panag shares rules of fitness

Recently, the actor also opened up about her daily workout routine. “Starting the week with a run. It helps me seize the day. And the week, psychologically,” she said in a detailed caption along with a mirror selfie.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gul Panag (@gulpanag) 

“I’m slowly working back, to restoring fitness by following my time-tested formula of balancing strength, endurance, and flexibility. In the course of the week, I do 2-3 days of strength (mix of traditional, plyometric, and HIIT), three days of running, and a day of yoga. On some days, I end up doing strength and endurance. On other days, I end up doing strength and flexibility. And other days I end up doing endurance and flexibility. Some days only endurance. Or strength or flexibility,” she added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
On Budget review eve, macro worries are back amid global recession fearsPremium
On Budget review eve, macro worries are back amid global recession fears
Eye on China Party CongressPremium
Eye on China Party Congress
We had to target 40 people a day: TN engineer who escaped Myanmar’s...Premium
We had to target 40 people a day: TN engineer who escaped Myanmar’s...
ISL season preview: A stepping stone and a pit stopPremium
ISL season preview: A stepping stone and a pit stop

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-10-2022 at 09:10:25 am
Next Story

India versus South Africa: I fell short by two shots, says Sanju Samson

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

ernaux
As Annie Ernaux wins Nobel Prize 2022 in Literature, a look at the past winners of the prestigious global award
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 07: Latest News
Advertisement