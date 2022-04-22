Yoga class attended by 114 nationalities in Qatar breaks world record

Yoga is known all around the world for its numerous health benefits — both, physical and mental. And the latest Guinness World Records is proof that its global appeal continues to only increase. The Indian Sports Centre, under the aegis of Embassy of India (Qatar), brought 114 people with different nationalities together to practice yoga — an exercise that resulted in a new world record for most nationalities participating in a yoga lesson.

“A proud and historic moment for Indian community and Qatar as we make it to Guinness World Record after Indian Sports Centre successfully conducted a yoga lesson for 114 nationalities at @aspirezone,” tweeted the Indian Embassy in Qatar.

A proud and historic moment for Indian Community and Qatar as we make it to Guinness World Record after Indian Sports Centre successfully conducted a yoga lesson for 114 nationalities at @aspirezone @MEAIndia @MofaQatar_EN @PMOIndia @moayush #gwr2022 #GWRYoga2022 pic.twitter.com/MGF1qE0guW — India in Qatar (@IndEmbDoha) March 25, 2022

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, retweeted the post and wrote, “Yoga is uniting the world in pursuit of good health and wellness. A great effort by @IndEmbDoha of bringing together people from several nations for practising Yoga.”

Yoga is uniting the world in pursuit of good health and wellness. A great effort by @IndEmbDoha of bringing together people from several nations for practising Yoga. https://t.co/nC7L9pOjLV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 26, 2022

Instructed by yoga trainer Nisha Agrawal, the yoga lesson lasted for 40 minutes during which participants simultaneously did different yoga postures and poses, mentioned the Guinness website. It also added that each participant had a sign showing the country they were from during the record attempt.

“Guinness official adjudicator declared the result after overseeing the registration process, counting check, and successful completion of the yoga lesson performance by the participants from 114 nationalities,” said Agrawal in a post on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nisha Agrawal (@nisha.yog_bhumi)

Notably, the achievement was dedicated to celebrate Qatar’s diverse community, and to the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The participating countries included Afghanistan, Argentina, Belgium, Bhutan, Canada, China, Denmark, Republic of Djibouti, Egypt, Ethiopia, Finland, France, Germany, Ghana, Hungary, India, Ireland, Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Latvia, Lebanon, Malaysia, Mauritius, Nepal, New Zealand, Pakistan, Peru, Qatar, Romania, Republic of Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Switzerland, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Uganda, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, Vietnam, Yemen and Zambia, among others.

