Saturday, July 23, 2022

Guinness alert: In a first, UK woman with Down syndrome aces sprint triathlon

Jade Kingdom became inspired by fellow record holder Chris Nikic (USA) who holds the record for first person with Down's syndrome to complete an Ironman triathlon

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 23, 2022 11:25:29 am
guinnessJade who has Down syndrome is the first woman in the world to complete triathlon according to the Guinness World Rrecords (Source: Guinness World Records.com)

Jade Kingdom became the first woman with Down Syndrome to earn the Guinness World Record for a sprint triathlon (female). The 35-year-old competed for the coveted title to finish the sprint triathlon distance (750m, 20km cycle, and 5km run) in an incredible two hours 39 minutes 55 seconds.

The Guinness site noted that while making the record, Jade, who belongs to the United Kingdom (UK), also raised £20,000 or over Rs 19 lakh for her charity of choice, the North Devon Hospice, and hopes to keep raising money for them with future challenges.

She was inspired by fellow record holder Chris Nikic (USA) who holds the record for being the first person with Down syndrome to complete an Ironman triathlon.

She told the record site, “I stumbled across Chris Nikic training for his Ironman attempt, and that was a big turning point. Chris’ motto is to get one per cent better every day, and that’s what I employed in my day-to-day life and training.”

How did she prepare for the record?

The record site noted that Jade always loved swimming but for the record attempt, instead of her routine of running and swimming once a week with a little bit of cycling thrown in for a good mix, she ramped up with “six sessions a week: two swimming, bike and run sessions each”.

“I quickly found that consistency was going to be key to me having any chance of completing the distance,” she told the site.

However, it hasn’t been a bed of roses. Suffering from the medical condition of Down Syndrome, which is a genetic disorder, she explained that there are “numerous medical issues”. “For me, I struggled with the cardio-respiratory side of things. Having a small mouth and big tongue made it difficult for me to breathe,” she told the record site while recalling that her feet also suffered from the running due to her underactive thyroid which leads to weight gain.

She added that she prefers swimming over running and her “next projects” will be water-based. “It feels amazing to be a Guinness World Records title holder. I’m still in disbelief.”

