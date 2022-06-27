Guinness alert: Man does 3,182 push-ups in one hour to break record

Daniel Scali from Australia has managed to break the previous best Guinness record — of 3,054 push-ups in an hour — by over 100 push-ups. In his record attempt, Scali managed to do a total of 3,182 push-ups! The previous record for most push-ups in one hour (male) was held by Jarrad Young, also from Australia.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Scali, who suffers from an incurable condition called CRPS or complex regional pain syndrome since he was just 12, battles chronic pain every day. “It’s the brain sending wrong messages to my arm, which is the affected area. So anything like soft touch, movements, wind or water will cause me pain,” he told the records site.

How did he do it?

“I had to learn to alter my life to deal with the pain and overcome the mental challenges. This was not easy when you live with a constant ache,” Scali, who used to be hospitalised for months at an end put local anesthetic on his left harm to achieve the feat, he shared with the site. Throughout the attempt, Scali can be seen wearing a black armband to ease the pain caused by CRPS.

Through his record attempts, Scali also wishes to draw attention to the chronic condition.

He told the Guinness site that he altered his breathing technique to push through. “The breathing technique that I had was to breath out quick and fast. It was slightly different from the one I started with, but this one made me push through. Concentrating on form was a huge thing as well. Making sure that my core was tight all the way through, that my body was going up and down and my elbows were at 90 degrees.”

Also Read | Yoga class attended by 114 nationalities in Qatar breaks world record

He trained with mindset and performance coach Michael Sorgiovanni, who also worked with him during his first record attempt, the site noted.

Interestingly, Scali is already the record holder for the longest time in an abdominal plank position (male). In August 2021, he planked for an incredible 9 hours 30 min 01 seconds. Daniel added an extra hour to the previous record held by George Hood (USA), the Guinness site informed.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!