The Great Khali aces knuckle push-ups at 53: Know the surprising strength benefits

Former professional wrestler Dalip Singh, aka The Great Khali, 53, recently shared a glimpse of himself performing knuckle push-ups on his Instagram. Intrigued by his commitment to fitness, we asked an expert to explain why this advanced push-up exercise matters.

Dr Mrinal Prakash, consultant orthopaedics at KIMS Hospitals Thane, said the fist or knuckle push-up, as an advanced exercise, can develop upper-body strength and improve wrist and forearm stability, as well as grip and muscular endurance. “They also require a higher degree of body control since it is necessary to remain stable on a fairly small base of support. For several people, keeping the wrist in a neutral position may be more comfortable than performing a conventional push-up,” said Dr Mrinal.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

The routine demonstrates a high degree of upper-body conditioning, stability, and control. “For a man of his size and height, it also demands a good deal of muscular strength to control his body in this way. The most impressive aspect, however, is not merely the ability to do a fist push-up but the combination of strength and control necessary to carry out the exercise safely and repeatedly,” said Dr Mrinal about the 7 feet 1 inch tall athlete.

Rather than putting the palms on the ground as in conventional push-ups, the body is supported by the closed fists. “This alters the position of the wrist and places greater demand on the knuckles, wrists, forearms and upper body, as well as requiring a good deal of balance and control,” said Dr Mrinal, adding that it increases the difficulty level.

Dr Mrinal noted that the contact area with the ground is smaller, reducing stability. “The wrists are also held in a position closer to neutral, but the knuckles and forearms have to take on more direct pressure. Just as much importance is placed on good shoulder and core control if proper form is to be maintained,” said Dr Mrinal.

Here’s what you should consider (Photo: AI Generated) Here’s what you should consider (Photo: AI Generated)

Performing this set of push-ups indeed shows a favourable combination of strength, endurance, coordination and body control, especially in the case of carrying out the exercise for several repetitions with correct technique. “However, it would be wrong to regard fist push-ups as a complete indication of a person’s general strength since physical strength consists of various elements such as lower-body power, pulling strength, grip strength and cardiovascular endurance,” said Dr Mrinal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Great Khali (@thegreatkhali)

Should people who are just starting attempt fist push-ups?

Story continues below this ad

Dr Mrinal advised caution when beginning with this type of exercise. “It is preferable to first build up good technique and strength using regular or modified push-ups. Fist push-ups should be introduced slowly, ideally on a surface which does not place too much pressure on the knuckles. People who have a history of problems with their wrist, hand, finger, or shoulder should be especially careful,” said Dr Mrinal.

‘The Great Khali’ has been trending on Google for the past 24 hours.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.