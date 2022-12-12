scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 12, 2022

Here’s what made Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s good morning ‘even better’

According to the World Health Organization, five hours per week of moderate exercise or 2.5 hours of intense exercise or combination of the two is recommended

divyanka tripathiDivyanka Tripathi Dahiya loves a good workout (Source: Divyanka Tripathi dahiya/Instagram)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

For many of us, including actors, fitness is a way of life. But, much like everything else, fitness can also make one feel fatigued if new variations and variety are not introduced into the regimen. Looks like Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya also believes in the same mantra, as she was seen having a fun day with Pilates after a long.

Also Read |Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya claps back at people body-shaming her: ‘Don’t ask me again if I’m pregnant or fat’

“A good morning made even better!” Divyanka captioned a picture in which she can be seen doing a side plank with the help of a Pilates reformer. Take a look.

 

How does Pilates help?

Notably, Pilates exercises are designed to be rhythmic and dynamic in nature. Hence, establishing a set breathing pattern while practicing the poses help to recruit every tiny little muscle in the body, making it a full-body workout.

According to instructor Isha, Pilates is about working from the centre, or the core. “This powerhouse helps facilitate the movements of the pelvic, abdominals, and lumbar muscles. It helps maintain a good posture, balance and movement control. Adding a prop to these movements helps add stability and challenges to the muscles,” she said in a post on Instagram.

Here’s why it is essential to add variety to your workouts

According to the World Health Organization, five hours per week of moderate exercise or 2.5 hours of intense exercise or combination of the two is recommended.

Depending on various factors like age and health of the individual, an optimal balance of aerobic and strength training, along with flexibility exercises, makes for a good mix, said Dr Richa Kulkarni, chief consulting physiotherapist, KINESIS- Sports Rehab and Physiotherapy Clinic, Pune.

Advertisement
Also Read |Why should you do Pilates?

In a previous interaction, Dr Richa listed the ways in which one can add variety:

*Can increase the number of sets or reps.
*Can try and increase the duration of the exercise.
*Decrease rest between exercises.
*Increase resistance workouts using your body weight, kettlebell, medicine ball etc.
*Slow down or speed up the motion.
*Try high intensity workout on one day and a full fledged full body toning the following day.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
PMs’ Museum: a peek into India’s space journey, ancient knowledgePremium
PMs’ Museum: a peek into India’s space journey, ancient knowledge
Focus on commercial use of NavIC, ISRO’s future satellites to get additio...Premium
Focus on commercial use of NavIC, ISRO’s future satellites to get additio...
Sanjiv Chadha: ‘Credit growth will moderate to sustainable levels in few ...Premium
Sanjiv Chadha: ‘Credit growth will moderate to sustainable levels in few ...
G20 Finance Track: Infra, crypto, sustainable finance on checklistPremium
G20 Finance Track: Infra, crypto, sustainable finance on checklist

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-12-2022 at 11:30:16 am
Next Story

Fire at housing society near Pune; no casualties, 15 vehicles gutted

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Check out these pictures from ‘electric dinosaur’ exhibition currently going on in Noida
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close