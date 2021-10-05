‘All I do is eat more of the good and minimise the bad’: Milind Soman shares his fitness mantra

Milind Soman needs no introduction when it comes to fitness and healthy living. The 55-year-old who has, over the years, become a champion of endurance running often also shares glimpses of his daily meals that include a huge portion of fruits and fresh vegetables. Previously, he has also shared how he likes to eat clean every day.

But that doesn’t mean he does not indulge in his favourite foods, especially sweets. On the contrary, he eats them but with a mindful approach.

Taking to Instagram, the December 16 actor who is presently in Gujarat with his wife Ankita Konwar, revealed he had jalebis.

“Do I eat jalebis? Of course… sometimes. Fitness, to me, means a life of freedom, not restriction…to be able to enjoy everything that life and the world have to offer. We all know what food is good and bad for us, all I do is eat more of the good and minimise the bad! So more vegetables and fruits, very little refined sugar,” he mentioned.

He also shared how he includes more whole foods in his daily routine. Notably, whole foods are not processed and do not contain any added sugars, which helps the body feel more energetic, and keeps it fuller for longer too. This helps avoid binge-eating.

“I eat more whole food and minimise the over-processed, over-packaged and over-refined,” he stated.

And what is his food philosophy?

“When it comes to food, I believe that ‘when’ and ‘how much’ are more important than what,” he added.

Here’s how you can practice portion control. According to celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, one should visualise “how much would you like to eat”. “Then start by serving half the quantity. Then take double the amount of time that you would typically take to chew that roti or anything else. Chew it slowly and relish every single bite. And then when you are done with this, ask yourself if you are still hungry. If you are still hungry for one more roti, repeat the process from step 1. Start with half the roti. Eat it in double the time. Feel free to restart as often as you would like to,” she said.

