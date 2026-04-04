‘Glutes in progress…’: Decoding Shilpa Shetty’s ‘underrated’ lower body move for toned legs

Shilpa Shetty had previously shared that the secret to her toned legs and hips lies in a strong glute workout routine. But recently, the actor revealed the secret exercise that transformed the strength and appearance of her lower body on social media. Calling it “one of the most underrated glute builders“, she listed out the benefits of reverse hypers and highlighted its importance in her lower body workout routine.

• Strong glute activation – Effectively targets the gluteus maximus through hip extension.

• Lower-back friendly – Strengthens the posterior chain while decompressing the spine.

• Builds hip extension strength – Great carryover to squats, deadlifts, and athletic movements.

• Balanced posterior chain – Engages glutes, hamstrings, and lower back together.

• Reduces lower-back stiffness – Controlled reps can improve circulation and support spinal health.

Breaking down Shetty’s routine:

Cue: Lift through the glutes, pause at the top, and lower with control.

Sets & Reps: 3 sets × 15–18 reps

Tempo:

• Controlled lift

• 1–2 sec squeeze at the top

• Slow down

Rest: 45–60 sec

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Understanding reverse hypers

Utsav Agrawal, an Advance + Fitness Coach at FITTR, explained that glute exercises are crucial for hip stability, posture, and overall lower-body strength. Not just injury prevention: functional, strong glute muscles also improve the look of your legs, contributing to a more defined, attractive lower-body appearance by targeting the gluteus maximus, medius, and minimus muscles.

As such, reverse hypers are designed to strengthen the glutes, hamstrings, and lower back while decompressing the spine. According to Agrawal, this exercise is performed on a dedicated machine, where you lie face down and swing your legs upward, engaging the glutes. Not only does this allow for a gentle stretch, but it also improves blood flow to the lower back.

What to note

From maintaining proper alignment to activating core muscles, fitness expert Garima Goyal shared some quick pointers to make sure you are nailing Reverse Hypers, as well as other glute exercises, without causing injury to your spine:

“Always make sure that your feet, knees, and hips stay aligned throughout the movement. Do not let your knees collapse inward. Try to keep a natural curve in your lower back without overarching, as it can strain your lower back,” she warned.

When doing core or glute exercises, Goyal suggested engaging the core by pulling your belly button in. “This helps stabilise your spine during the movement,” she explained. Finally, she informed that controlled movements are key to strengthening your glutes. Avoid jerky movements, and lift and lower your hips in a controlled manner to enhance muscle engagement and reduce the chances of injury.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.