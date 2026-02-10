General vs specific warm-ups: Tamannaah Bhatia’s fitness coach explains what actually prepares your body before an intense workout

Not all warm-ups work the same way. Tamannaah Bhatia’s fitness coach breaks down the difference between general and specific warm-ups, and how a smarter routine can boost performance and prevent injury.

By: Lifestyle Desk
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 10, 2026 10:00 AM IST
Tamannaah Bhatia’s trainer breaks down the right way to do warm-ups before workoutsTamannaah Bhatia’s trainer breaks down the right way to warm-up before workouts (Source: Instagram/Tamannaah Bhatia and AI)
Warming up before a workout is often treated as optional, something to rush through or skip entirely when time is short. Yet how the body is prepared before exercise can shape performance, reduce injury risk, and even influence how effective a session feels. In a recent Instagram video, actor Tamannaah Bhatia’s fitness coach Siddhartha Singh broke down why not all warm-ups serve the same purpose, and how choosing the right kind depends on what your workout looks like that day.

Explaining the basics, Singh said, “There are two types of warm-ups, a general warm-up and a specific warm-up. This is a general warm-up, the idea being to increase core temperature and just get blood flow in the body. Five to ten minutes on a treadmill or any cardio machine will do that for you.” This kind of warm-up, he explained, prepares the body as a whole, getting the heart rate up and loosening stiff muscles after long periods of sitting or inactivity.

But warming up doesn’t stop there, especially if strength training or targeted workouts are involved. Singh went on to describe the next step: “Next comes the specific warm-up. Let’s say I’m doing chest today. So I want to work out the chest muscles as well as that range of motion.” Demonstrating with an easier version of the main exercise, he added, “So for example, I’m just going to get on an inclined push-up and do a couple of reps of this. So I’m doing the same movement, but this is much easier for me. But I am warming up the muscle that I actually want to hit.”

Putting it together, Singh suggested a simple structure that many people overlook: “Five to ten minutes of a general warm-up and then two, three sets of a specific warm-up and you’re good to go.”

How do general warm-ups and specific warm-ups affect the body differently?

Sadhna Singh, senior fitness and lifestyle consultant at HereNow Official, tells indianexpress.com, “General warm-ups primarily prepare the body at a systemic level. They increase heart rate, circulation, and overall body temperature, which helps loosen joints and improve basic mobility. This reduces the risk of acute injuries related to stiffness, but it does not fully prepare the muscles and movement patterns required for a specific workout.”

She adds that specific warm-ups, on the other hand, directly target the muscles, joints, and neuromuscular patterns involved in the upcoming activity. “They enhance muscle readiness by activating the exact muscle groups you are about to load or stretch, improve coordination, and prime the nervous system for efficient movement. From a performance and injury prevention standpoint, specific warm-ups are far more effective because they bridge the gap between being warm and being prepared,” suggests the expert. 

What should people with limited workout time do?

If time is limited, Singh recommends that priority should always be given to a short, well-structured, specific warm-up rather than a longer general one. “A brief general warm-up of two to three minutes can be useful to raise body temperature, but the bulk of the time should focus on movements that closely resemble the workout itself.”

Risks associated with skipping specific warm-ups before strength training or mobility-heavy workouts

“Yes, there are clear risks,” says Singh, adding that feeling warm after cardio does not mean the muscles and joints are ready for complex or loaded movements. “Cardio raises body temperature but does not activate stabilising muscles, improve joint-specific mobility, or prepare the nervous system for strength or mobility-based work.”

Story continues below this ad

“Skipping specific warm-ups can increase the likelihood of muscle strains, joint irritation, and poor movement mechanics, especially during heavy lifts or deep range-of-motion exercises. Over time, this can lead to overuse injuries and performance plateaus. A specific warm-up ensures that the body is not just warm, but properly aligned and responsive for the task ahead,” stresses Singh. 

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

