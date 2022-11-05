When Genelia Deshmukh gave us fitness inspiration

Genelia Deshmukh has always looked to up her fitness game. Here’s a throwback to the time the Ved actor started her six-week fitness journey with trainer Dan Miles. Recounting that she is on a mission to build a healthier, fitter body, she wrote a note on fitness as part of #GoGeneGo series.

She said, “Fitness isn’t just about glamourising it. It’s about all those emotions one goes through before the journey, during the journey, and after the journey💪🏻 Fail or Fly but I’m taking this journey💚”

Displaying immense strength with her vigorous workouts, and pushing beyond limits, she expressed how the fourth week was her toughest one as she had to travel to Delhi and change her entire Mumbai regime.

“Had to head out of town to shoot. So new gym, miss my family, don’t know whether I can do this, shooting hectically and the list goes on. But where there’s a will there’s a way! So I’m going to keep trying,” she wrote.

But don’t we all understand the irreplaceable value family holds? Well, so does husband Ritesh Deshmukh.

The fifth week in Delhi had a surprise in bag for the 35-year-old actress wherein the Ek Villian actor flew to the capital with the kids, leaving Genelia awestruck by his gesture. Posting a video of the same, the duo was spotted training together with double the willpower, setting major couple goals for netizens.

Writing a heartfelt note, she said, “Another week in Delhi. Away from all the comforts of my transformation – My gym, my trainer, my family. @riteishd sensed it and he came to Delhi with the kids and helped me train as well. What would I ever do without you my @riteishd 💚💚💚 Thank you for always being there.”

Initially “unsure, unconfident, and uncertain,” Genelia revealed that she went from 59.4 kgs to 55.1 kgs. “So 6 weeks done. And it was a great journey. From 59.4 kgs to 55.1kgs. I started with a lot of doubt, a lot of insecurity but today apart from reaching the goal I feel a lot more confident, disciplined, and a lot more structured as a person,” she said.

