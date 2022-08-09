scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 09, 2022

‘From 59.4 to 55.1 kg’: Genelia Deshmukh opens up about her inspiring fitness journey

"I want fitness to be a part of my life," the 'Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na' actor said

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 9, 2022 2:10:56 pm
Genelia DeshmukhThe actor is serving massive fitness goals with her workout videos (Source: Genelia Deshmukh/Instagram)

To get the desired results, fitness should be a way of life and not something that is done on some days or weeks. As such, one must remain consistent, dedicated, and determined. It is something even Genelia Deshmukh swears by as she wants fitness to be “a part of my life”.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

In a recent post on Instagram, the actor opened up about her six-month-long fitness journey which she “started with a lot of doubt, a lot of insecurity.” Take a look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) 

“From 59.4 kgs to 55.1 kgs,” wrote Genelia, adding, “Apart from reaching the goal I feel a lot more confident, disciplined, and a lot more structured as a person.”

Sharing her idea of fitness with her followers, the Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na actor wrote, “I want fitness to be a part of my life, I want to not get disheartened every time I binge and I also want to be aware that there’s a reason it’s called cheat meals and not your regular diet..”

ALSO READ |Ali Fazal slays it at the gym with his high-intensity workouts; check it out

While many people associate fitness with weight alone, she disagrees. “I want to be able to talk, every time my scale shows a higher weight without feeling guilty about it and I want to also make it evident that, just weight in fitness, is not the only thing that matters but rather muscle development, agility, flexibility matters too.”

This is why, despite achieving her weight loss goal, Genelia plans to continue her fitness journey. “I’m going to continue this journey, being as transparent as I can and bringing forward the good days and not-so-good days, too. See you soon till then,” she concluded.

Genelia, who has been journaling her fitness journey with regular posts on social media, wrote last week: “And just one week to go but not without a fight…”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-08-2022 at 02:10:56 pm

Most Popular

1

Akshay Kumar responds to boycott Raksha Bandhan-Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'It's a free country, but...'

2

When Twinkle Khanna said Aamir Khan 'almost slapped' her: 'I was thinking about Akshay Kumar, not focussing on work'

3

Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'

4

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion News Live Updates: 18 ministers, including Chandrakant Patil, take oath

5

Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'

Featured Stories

End of Monsoon Session: Notes from a Parliament reporter’s diary
End of Monsoon Session: Notes from a Parliament reporter’s diary
Centre with states: At a critical juncture, it is incumbent upon both to ...
Centre with states: At a critical juncture, it is incumbent upon both to ...
Dinosaur footprints in China: the discovery and its importance
Dinosaur footprints in China: the discovery and its importance
Explained: What is vasculitis, the auto-immune inflammation of the blood ...
Explained: What is vasculitis, the auto-immune inflammation of the blood ...
Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: Shinde & Fadnavis walk the tightrope, ...
Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: Shinde & Fadnavis walk the tightrope, ...
Shinde-Fadnavis Cabinet isn't the first; several cases of two-man, even o...
Shinde-Fadnavis Cabinet isn't the first; several cases of two-man, even o...
Freebie, subsidy, compensation: Let's reset the terms of debate
Opinion

Freebie, subsidy, compensation: Let's reset the terms of debate

Premium
Trump says FBI raided his Florida home. What legal woes does he face?
Explained

Trump says FBI raided his Florida home. What legal woes does he face?

PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only property owned

PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only property owned

Premium
Vasculitis, the condition that left Ashton Kutcher unable to see or hear
Explained

Vasculitis, the condition that left Ashton Kutcher unable to see or hear

9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi's long record of notoriety

9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi's long record of notoriety

Premium
The new generation of star kids pick friendship over rivalry

The new generation of star kids pick friendship over rivalry

I could never use the word 'challenging' to describe my journey: Navya Naveli Nanda

I could never use the word 'challenging' to describe my journey: Navya Naveli Nanda

‘It took diabetes, kidney transplant and cellulitis to respect life’
Survivor's story

‘It took diabetes, kidney transplant and cellulitis to respect life’

How much did Vikrant Rona really make at the box office? Here’s a reality check

How much did Vikrant Rona really make at the box office? Here’s a reality check

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Kailash Mansarovar
Photography show brings to life the colourful ‘history of geography’ of the Kailash-Manasarovar region
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 09: Latest News
Advertisement