‘From 59.4 to 55.1 kg’: Genelia Deshmukh opens up about her inspiring fitness journey

To get the desired results, fitness should be a way of life and not something that is done on some days or weeks. As such, one must remain consistent, dedicated, and determined. It is something even Genelia Deshmukh swears by as she wants fitness to be “a part of my life”.

In a recent post on Instagram, the actor opened up about her six-month-long fitness journey which she “started with a lot of doubt, a lot of insecurity.” Take a look.

“From 59.4 kgs to 55.1 kgs,” wrote Genelia, adding, “Apart from reaching the goal I feel a lot more confident, disciplined, and a lot more structured as a person.”

Sharing her idea of fitness with her followers, the Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na actor wrote, “I want fitness to be a part of my life, I want to not get disheartened every time I binge and I also want to be aware that there’s a reason it’s called cheat meals and not your regular diet..”

While many people associate fitness with weight alone, she disagrees. “I want to be able to talk, every time my scale shows a higher weight without feeling guilty about it and I want to also make it evident that, just weight in fitness, is not the only thing that matters but rather muscle development, agility, flexibility matters too.”

This is why, despite achieving her weight loss goal, Genelia plans to continue her fitness journey. “I’m going to continue this journey, being as transparent as I can and bringing forward the good days and not-so-good days, too. See you soon till then,” she concluded.

Genelia, who has been journaling her fitness journey with regular posts on social media, wrote last week: “And just one week to go but not without a fight…”

