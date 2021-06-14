Post-pregnancy fitness: How Geeta Phogat achieved her goal with right diet, hours of training

The right kind of food and diet not only keeps one healthy but also plays an important role in helping one reach their fitness goals. Taking to Instagram, Dr Ria Banerjee Ankola shared one such inspirational fitness journey — that of wrestler Geeta Phogat.

Geeta Phogat, who gave birth to a son with fellow wrestler-husband Pawan Saroha in 2019, has been working on her post-pregnancy fitness, a glimpse of which was shared by the food therapist on Instagram.

Take a look at her post below:

Dr Ria shared how Geeta has managed to get back in shape with “even more energy”. “Yes, motherhood made her stronger, and look at her beautiful transformation. Geeta Phogat, my rockstar needs no introduction at all,” she said.

Sharing tidbits of her conversation with the athlete, Dr Ria recalled, “I remember speaking to her last year when she had just re-started her fitness after her baby. What I respected the most about this strong girl was that even though she wanted to get back her fitness and get ready for the game again, she was very particular that she does not compromise on her baby’s nutrition, which is such a beautiful thing to see. That’s what mothers are all about. I am so happy that I could help her with that perfect diet which would help her achieve her goals as well as take care of her baby’s nutrition.”

“In spite of being busy with a toddler, she made sure she ate right and give four hours every day to her training and maybe more as she had to be ready by now. She is undoubtedly the strongest girl I know and I am so proud and happy that my food therapy could be of help to her,” she added

Geeta, 32, who became the first Indian woman wrestler to win gold at the Commonwealth Games in 2010 spoke about her weight loss in an interview with PTI in March 2021. “I started training about six months back. I was working out at home, lost 20-25 kgs post-delivery but I needed to train on the mat, needed training partners so I joined the national camp. I needed to assess myself, so I approached WFI (Wrestling Federation of India) and they allowed me, thanks to the federation, I am preparing for a comeback,” she said.

