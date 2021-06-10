Prenatal yoga: Geeta Basra shows how to keep fit during pregnancy with these standing asanas

Pregnancy is one of the most beautiful phases of a woman’s life. While eating healthy and nutritious foods is highly recommended during this time, it is also necessary for mothers-to-be to keep themselves physically fit during the nine months of pregnancy.

Showing us some beginner-level yoga exercises that she tries to incorporate in her routine, actor Geeta Basra who is currently pregnant with her second child with cricketer Harbhajan Singh, shared an Instagram video.

The Train actor shared some basic prenatal yoga asanas that can be done standing.

Surya Namaskar: Also known as the ‘Ultimate Asana’, it strengthens your back, muscles, and also brings down blood sugar levels. Great for metabolism and blood circulation, she said.

However, she tweaked the regular practice to make it pregnancy-friendly.

“You can do this slowly holding each position for 10 seconds and breathing normally or do it slightly faster inhaling and exhaling with each movement,” she mentioned.

Warrior pose 1 and 2: Great for strengthening and stretching your muscles, especially the pelvic area to help you during labour.

Dvikonasana or ‘double angle pose’: It strengthens your chest, neck, and back muscles and is a great way to stretch the entire body.

Natrajasana: One must be careful while doing this pose. Perform this with help from someone or using the support of a wall. If you feel discomfort at any point, stop immediately.

This pose is great for concentration and balancing the body.

Warrior 3: It strengthens your spine, eases back discomfort, and builds stamina.

Utthita Hasta Padangusthasana (with chair support): It stretches and strengthens the hamstrings, knees and ankles. It calms the mind. It also improves flexibility and opens your pelvic area.

Tree pose: It is ideal to strengthen muscles around the hips and pelvis which will support you during labour. Also great for balancing and calmness.

She also mentioned that one needs to “pick and choose asanas” that suit the body’s needs. “You can pick and choose whatever you feel your body is most comfortable with, not overdoing anything and no contracting or tightening of your stomach during any asana. If you feel at any time there is dizziness, discomfort, or pain please stop immediately. Any form of exercise or physical activity is only advised after you have been given permission from your gyneacologist,” she mentioned.

