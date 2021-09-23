‘That’s an everyday job’: Gautam Kitchlu on fitness

Working out is extremely essential for one’s health and overall well-being. And it is no different for Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu.

As such, Gautam recently gave us a glimpse into his workout, and also penned a note on fitness.

“Being fit is not the number you see on the weighing scale or the person you see in the mirror. It’s more about how you feel on the inside. How energetic you feel. And that’s an everyday job. You have got to show up for yourself and your body every day,” he caption a picture in which Kajal and he can be seen posing with weights.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gautam Kitchlu (@kitchlug)

According to the entrepreneur, the mantra of “Control + Alt + Delete” that can be put to one’s fitness routine, too!

“One should be able to control their cravings, alter their thoughts, and delete the doubts,” he said. So, start by altering your thoughts and truly focusing on your goals when it comes to your well-being, Gautam added.

Here are some tips from fitness trainer Sohrab Khushrushahi, founder of SOHFIT.

Be consistent

Working out is about enjoying yourself and what your body can do, it isn’t about beating yourself every single time. Yes, it’s great to feel an adrenaline rush, but not at the cost of your health.

ALSO READ | Five effective weight loss ideas for people over 40

Evolve everyday

“Sometimes, just moving and enjoying the movement is good enough. Surely, you can have a session or two in a week where you go all out and enjoy that burn, but you can’t do that for 7 days a week, 365 days a year for the rest of your life. Your body needs down-time, too.”

Clean eating

Consuming lots of protein shakes every day is not the answer; try and get your protein from natural foods, he says.

Keep it simple

“The simpler you keep it, the more chance you have to succeed. The end result is never in our hands, the process is,” he mentions.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!