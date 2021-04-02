Strengthen abs, arms and wrists with this effective balancing pose; Gauri Pradhan shows how

There are certain asanas that one might find difficult at the start but can be extremely helpful if practised on a daily basis. If you are looking to tweak your yoga routine and include some such postures, you can seek inspiration from actor Gauri Pradhan.

The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor was recently seen doing Utplutihih or Tolasana or the Scales Pose.

The arm balancing pose, which requires strong abdominal muscles, is part of the Ashtanga seated sequence. It is also a popular part of Power Yoga and Vinyasa Yoga practices.

Benefits

Tolasana strengthens the abdominal muscles, arms, and wrists. The deep abdominal stretch also helps stimulate the digestive system and increases flexibility in the hips and wrists.

“Strengthens wrists, arms, abdomen..tones the whole body..teaches concentration and attention..,” she captioned her Instagram post.

How to do it?

*Begin in Lotus Pose (Padmasana). Your legs should be crossed with the feet resting on the opposite thigh.

*Place the hands on the floor on either side of your hips.

*Exhale as you press the palms firmly into the floor.

*Draw the abdominal muscles in and up, and lift your legs and buttocks off the floor.

*Hold yourself suspended for five breaths, then release by lowering yourself back on the mat. Change the cross of the legs and repeat.

ALSO READ | Gauri Pradhan does this breathing exercise to find ‘balance’; take a look

Contraindications

Do not practice this pose if you have or are prone to shoulder or wrist injuries.

If you have ankle, knee, or hip injuries, you can try the modified versions without putting strain on the injured body parts.

If you have any medical concerns, talk with your doctor before practicing any difficult postures.

Final word

*Remember to keep your mind and your breath quiet.

*As you gain the power to lift yourself, you will also gain balance between your body, mind, and spirit.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle