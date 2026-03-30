Gastroenterologist says if you start walking for 30 minutes at 35, you may have better blood sugar, gut and stamina by 40: diabetologist verifies

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If you start walking for 30 minutes at 35, would you have better blood sugar, gut health, and stamina by age 40? Following gastroenterologist Dr Pal Manickam’s Instagram post stressing the same, we decided to verify. “A small habit today can completely change how your body feels 5–10 years from now. Time will pass anyway. Your health can either improve with it… or decline with it,” said Dr Manickam.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Dr Pranav Ghody, consultant endocrinologist and diabetologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, said building a regular walking habit in your mid-30s can significantly improve long-term blood sugar control. “Around this age, many people start to experience metabolic changes due to sedentary work patterns, irregular eating habits, and rising stress levels. These factors can gradually increase the risk of insulin resistance and higher blood glucose levels,” said Dr Ghody.
Regular physical activity, like brisk walking, helps the body use glucose more effectively. “When muscles are active during walking, they pull glucose from the bloodstream for energy, which lowers blood sugar levels. Over time, this improves insulin sensitivity, meaning the body needs less insulin to manage glucose well,” mentioned Dr Ghody.
If someone starts walking early and keeps it up consistently, by the time they reach their 40s, they are more likely to have better metabolic flexibility, healthier blood sugar patterns, and a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes.
How exactly does walking help regulate blood sugar levels?
Walking activates large muscle groups in the body, and these muscles use glucose as fuel. “This process allows glucose to move from the bloodstream into muscle cells more efficiently, which helps prevent spikes in blood sugar after meals,” said Dr Ghody.
Regular walking also improves insulin sensitivity. “This means the body’s cells respond better to insulin, allowing glucose to be used more effectively instead of staying in the bloodstream. For those with a family history of diabetes or borderline blood sugar levels, this simple habit can play an important role in prevention,” noted Dr Ghody.
Is 30 minutes of walking enough to make a difference for diabetes prevention?
Yes, moderate-intensity activity, such as brisk walking, for about 30 minutes most days of the week, is generally considered sufficient to support metabolic health. “The focus should be on consistency instead of intensity. Even this moderate level of activity can help regulate blood sugar levels, support weight management, and lower the risk of developing insulin resistance over time,” shared Dr Ghody.
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In addition to regular walking, eating balanced meals, limiting excessive refined carbohydrates, and getting enough sleep are important lifestyle steps. “Small but steady habits formed in the 30s often shape metabolic health later in life. A proactive approach to physical activity can greatly reduce the long-term risk of diabetes,” shared Dr Ghody.