Gastroenterologist says if you start walking for 30 minutes at 35, you may have better blood sugar, gut and stamina by 40: diabetologist verifies

If you start walking for 30 minutes at 35, would you have better blood sugar, gut health, and stamina by age 40? Following gastroenterologist Dr Pal Manickam’s Instagram post stressing the same, we decided to verify. “A small habit today can completely change how your body feels 5–10 years from now. Time will pass anyway. Your health can either improve with it… or decline with it,” said Dr Manickam.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Dr Pranav Ghody, consultant endocrinologist and diabetologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, said building a regular walking habit in your mid-30s can significantly improve long-term blood sugar control. “Around this age, many people start to experience metabolic changes due to sedentary work patterns, irregular eating habits, and rising stress levels. These factors can gradually increase the risk of insulin resistance and higher blood glucose levels,” said Dr Ghody.