‘Perfecting the upside down world’: Alia Bhatt aces the headstand like a pro

Yoga not only has numerous health benefits, with regular practise it also helps increase the body’s flexibility. This, in turn, assists in perfecting advanced yoga postures with ease and comfort. Don’t believe us? Check out yoga lover Alia Bhatt‘s latest workout video in which she can be seen perfecting the headstand.

In an Instagram video by yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor was seen acing wall-supported headstand or Sirsasana.

“Perfecting the upside down world @aliaabhatt #Headstands reverse the flow of blood in your body which makes the blood rush to each part of it, and especially the brain. Practicing this inversion is very essential for improving balance, focus and giving you a boost of energy,” Parwani captioned the post.

She added that “anyone can build up to doing this asana”. “Honestly, the key is to start,” she added.

Experts also say that the practise keeps the brain and all sensory organs active and alert. It helps with skin health, as well as the reproductive system.

If you wish to attempt the headstand, here’s what to keep in mind.

Since it is an advanced pose, regularity and consistency hold the key. Also, it must always be done under expert guidance. Poses like sarvangasana (shoulderstand) and sirsasana (headstand) can put a lot of pressure on the upper back and shoulders, hence need to be approached carefully. Props like a block, or a wall — called Viparita Karani — can help build the core and upper body strength which helps one to achieve balance until one is ready to do without support.

How to do?

Celebrity nutritionist and yoga mentor Rujuta Diwekar shared a step-by-step guide to ease in to headstands.

1. Find a place next to a wall. Take your yoga mat and a blanket.

2. If you are wearing glasses, rings, bangles or a watch, remove them before starting the asana. Keep them far away from the mat so that you do not fall on any of these in case you lose balance.

3. Take one edge of the mat and fold it up to the other side. Repeat it to make another fold. Place the folded mat close to the wall.

4. If you do not have a yoga mat, you can use a blanket.

5. Sit in the vajrasana position (kneel and sit on your legs). Widen your knees slightly and place your elbows parallel to your shoulders on the mat or blanket firmly, keeping your arms extended.

6. Interlock the fingers. Place the crown of your head on the mat or blanket, supporting it with the interlocked fingers.

7. Lift your knees and shoulder blades off the floor gradually.

8. In this position, bring your feet closer to your face such that your head and back are in a straight line and your thighs are placed against your stomach.

9. Lift one leg up, followed by the other. Gradually, try lifting both legs simultaneously. If you are unable to do it, use the wall for support by lifting your legs and placing them against it.

10. When you learn to lift the legs without support, lift them further above your head and extend them.

11. Use the support of the wall to bring your legs down.

Contra-indications

People with head, neck, spine injuries, pregnant women should only practice under guidance as it may increase blood pressure.

