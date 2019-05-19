Ahead of Game of Thrones finale, Kingslayer Jaime Lannister talks about his fitness regime

Unless you live under a rock, you probably know that the mega finale episode of Game of Thrones is going to be aired in less than 24 hours. Ahead of the finale, Jaime Lannister, one of the most prominent characters in GOT, played by Nikolaj Coster Waldau, has revealed his fitness regime.

The Kingslayer who had to maintain a warrior’s physique for the show, while talking about his routine in the gym, mentions to Men’s Health how he never goes completely off the board even when he is not shooting. “The thing about getting fit is that it takes time, I’ve done it before, I got in really good shape and then finished the job, relaxed and didn’t do anything for far too long. The road back is too painful. Now I never let go completely and I stay above a certain point, even if I’m not working toward something. I guess you could say I’m looking at it professionally. But to be honest, as I’m getting older, I just feel better being fit.”

The 48-year-old actor and dad of two, further adds, “Over the next few months, I’m going to start bulking up, so I’m concentrating on the fundamentals – heavy deadlifts, heavy squats. But as I’ve grown older, I spend more time on mobility. When you’re 20, your body has the ability to bounce back. These days I have a lot of different massage balls I use to loosen up. But I feel stronger now than I ever have.”

He also talks about the need for protein if one wants to bulk up. “I’ve always exercised hard and thought I ate healthily, so I assumed muscle would come. But if you want to bulk up, trust me, you do really need to eat a shitload of protein.”

Waldau’s protein diet constitutes of five eggs for breakfast with some vegetables and salmon, a glass full of protein shake a couple of hours later, then a lunch of two skinless chicken breasts with some more vegetables and another shake. Dinner is a few extra carbs with yet more protein for good measure.