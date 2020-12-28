Revealed: Gal Gadot’s workout routine for Wonder Woman 1984

Gal Gadot’s role as superhero Wonder Woman has impressed one and all. From sword fight to flying and leaping tall buildings, we have seen her pretty much do it all. But to achieve that level of fitness was no simple feat. Turns out, the actor had been training for her latest role in Wonder Woman 1984 since early 2018.

The 35-year-old actor’s trainer Magnus Lygdback recently shared her detailed workout for the movie.

In an interview with Women’s Health, Lygdback revealed that the pair worked out for about an hour a day, for five days a week even while travelling for shooting. The workouts focussed on intense resistance training.

“I’m a big fan of working different parts of the body every day so your body gets to recover and rest in between,” the celebrity trainer was quoted as saying. One workout focussed on the legs, followed by the chest, then the arms and shoulders, the fourth on lower body, and the fifth on the overall upper body.

The workout also incorporated HIIT (high-intensity interval training) on the assault bike or treadmill for three days a week, while every session ended with a little cork work, Lygdback explained.

