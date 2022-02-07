Gabriella Demetriades ‘truly loves’ circuit training and HIIT; here’s proof

Celebrities not only love working out, but also setting massive fitness goals for their fans. It was no different when model and designer Gabriella Demetriades opened up about her love for circuit training and HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training), as she shared a workout video on Instagram.

“I truly love circuit training and HIIT. Find a movement you love, whatever it is and just make it a part of your life,” the 34-year-old captioned her post.

In the video, the model can be seen acing five rounds of 10-15 reps of squat push, weighted rows, single leg lift, push up, kettle bell swings, followed by 10 burpees. She was also seen working her abs.

Experts say that one should do at least 30 minutes of HIIT daily, which should start with specific floor exercises and bodyweight training.

A study published in Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercise noted that four seconds of intense intervals, repeated until they amount to a minute of total exertion led to rapid improvements in strength and fitness in middle-aged and older adults. It also stated that three months of high-intensity interval training improved heart function in adults with type-2 diabetes, without any change in medications or diet.

It further noted that cardio and circuit training help burn calories even when the body is at rest. Optimal cardio activity is essential for cardiovascular fitness, balancing blood pressure, lowering bad cholesterol, increasing good cholesterol, reducing anxiety due to release of endorphins, as well as improving blood circulation, lung health, sugar levels which helps in better metabolism.

