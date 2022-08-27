Gabriella Demetriades reveals her circuit training workout

Fitness enthusiasts and experts swear by circuit training (body conditioning that involves endurance training, resistance training, high-intensity aerobics, and exercises) that can prove immensely helpful in our day-to-day activities.

Gabriella Demetriades is too a fan of circuit training. The model and designer shared a glimpse of her workout.

ALSO READ | Use simple cardio workouts for weight loss

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabriella Demetriades (@gabriellademetriades)

“I really do love the beginning of a new week and a great workout,” she said in a post on Instagram.

What does her circuit training routine look like?

“20 minutes, five rounds. Spilt squats/sumo dead lifts/side lunges/wall ball shots/pelvic thrusts,” she revealed.

This is not the first time that the 34-year-old is seen doing circuit training. Previously too, she shared an inspiring fitness post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabriella Demetriades (@gabriellademetriades)

“I truly love circuit training and HIIT. Find a movement you love, whatever it is and just make it a part of your life,” she said.

In the video, she could be seen acing five rounds of 10-15 reps of squat push, weighted rows, single leg lift, push up, kettle bell swings, followed by 10 burpees. She was also seen working her abs too!

Here’s how circuit training helps

Advertisement

According to a study published in Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercise, circuit training help burn calories even when the body is at rest.

Optimal cardio activity is essential for cardiovascular fitness, balancing blood pressure, lowering bad cholesterol, increasing good cholesterol, reducing anxiety due to release of endorphins, as well as improving blood circulation, lung health, sugar levels which helps in better metabolism.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!