From surya namaskar to dand baithak: Baba Ramdev’s 5-move fitness plan for Gen Z

Baba Ramdev, almost synonymous with yoga and Indian workouts, is back with a fitness routine—this time for youth and Gen Z.

On Instagram, the yoga guru recently posted a video of himself cycling to a workout session. In a concerned voice, he shared that while many people cycle in foreign countries, that’s not the case in India. In fact, he said awareness of health and nutrition has dropped, with people getting lazier and forgetting the importance of working out.

“Main dekhta hoon ki Bharat me ye awareness kam reh gayi hai…. Log itne aalsi ho gaye hain ki bhool gaye hain ki apne ko physical workout krna chahie”

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In the video, he urged the people to get more active in physical activities and suggested cycling, running, surya namaskar (sun salutation), dand baithak (push-ups and squats), and swimming.

And if you don’t want to work out per se, Baba Ramdev suggested at least indulging in outdoor games like badminton. For chubby kids, he recommended “wrestling.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swami Ramdev (@swaamiramdev)

He also demonstrated the five high-intensity exercises for the young:

1. Surya namaskar: Move through the series of 12 yoga poses, matching your movements with your breathing.

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2. Baithak (Hindu squat): Stand with your feet slightly apart, squat deeply while keeping your heels grounded, then rise back up.

3. Skandasana (Side Lunge / Lateral Squat Pose): Stand with your feet slightly apart, squat deeply while keeping your heels grounded, then rise back up.

4. Sadharan Dand: Move through a controlled push-up, lowering your body towards the floor and back up.

5. Hanuman Dand: Flow through a continuous, dynamic movement that combines a downward dog, a low dive and a cobra pose.

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“It can boost energy, promote better posture, and enhance cardiovascular fitness,” professional athlete and bodybuilding coach Ambaji Bodekar tells indianexpress.com. “It is an excellent approach for young fitness lovers to establish consistency in their habit and build a solid foundation for fitness.”

According to the fitness expert, Swami Ramdev’s workout plan for Gen Z also helps “aid in stress management and maintaining a healthy weight”. This set of exercises targets “primary muscle groups”, which include the legs, glutes, core, chest, shoulders, arms, and back.

“By raising heart rate and enhancing endurance, they also stimulate the heart and lungs. For stability and balance, the core is particularly crucial. Since different exercises focus on different muscles, combining them results in a more complete workout.”

However, Ambaji especially stresses getting the “right form” instead of just doing multiple repetitions. Here are a few more tips:

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Start at a manageable intensity and gradually increase it as your fitness improves.

Always warm up before working out and cool down afterwards.

Staying hydrated and getting enough rest are also vital.

Most importantly, listen to your body and avoid exercising while in intense or unexpected pain.

After your workout, don’t forget to slow down and help your muscles recover. Swami Ramdev suggests gentle poses like butterfly and breathing techniques like bhastrika, kapal bhati (only for youngsters), and anulom vilom pranayam.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.