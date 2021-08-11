‘From 102 kg to 71 kg’: Congress MP Manish Tewari explains how he got fit

While weight loss is a favourite topic for many people looking to get fit in the pandemic — as they work from home and manage their fitness routine — Congress MP Manish Tewari has shared an encouraging post on Twitter, explaining how he shed several kilos.

Divulging the secret of his weight loss, Tewari tweeted that from 102 kg in 1999, he came down to 71 kg in 2000. The minister also said a “daily one-hour workout and no carbs for dinner” is key. “I am 81 Kg again,” he tweeted.

Those asking how I came down from 102 Kg’s to 71 kg in four months between October of 99 & March of 2000.

Key is a daily one hour workout and no Carbs for dinner. I am 81 Kg again I Was Also 100 Kg…”: Manish Tewari’s Nostalgia Trip Gives Fitness Goal – https://t.co/fClzW4W0ug — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) August 11, 2021

The tweet was prompted after Pawan Dewan, general secretary in the Punjab Congress unit, posted a throwback photograph on Twitter, showing a heavier Tewari with Congress members and party president Sonia Gandhi.

In a separate tweet, Tewari said, “Carbohydrates are a killer. Alcohol is also avoidable. Vigorous daily one-hour workout mandatory. A high-protein and high-fibre diet. No carbs at night. You will lose weight.”

Carbohydrates are a killer Alcohol is also avoidable Vigorous daily one hour work out mandatory A high Protein & high fibre diet. No Carbs at night. You will loose weight On Weight Loss Journey (102 To 71 kg), Manish Tewari Says Key Is… – NDTV https://t.co/6FegpLDg1K — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) August 11, 2021

The minister also quipped that when he was heavier, he was the “then National President of @IYC – literally @INCIndia President Mrs Sonia Gandhi’s first political appointee”.

“I was also 100 kg or above ( Extreme Right ). A street fighting pre-requisite (sic),” he tweeted.

This was in Chandigarh in December 1998 . I was then National President of @IYC -literally @INCIndia President Mrs Sonia Gandhi’s first political appointee.

I was also 100 kg or above ( Extreme Right ) . A street fighting pre-requisite. https://t.co/YcBMPm4834 — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) August 10, 2021

His followers appreciated his transformation; check out some of their reactions:

Sir 30+ kg lost in 4 months time?? Must have done some Exceptional workout. But seeing this post makes me confident I too can do it. Thank you. — Saurabh Sharma (@saurabh1916) August 11, 2021

Fitness is confidence. But reducing almost 31 kgs in 4 months?! Phenomenal transformation!😱 — Pallavi Idoor (@pallaviidoor) August 11, 2021

Dear sir, Got inspired with the weight loss journey. Will adopt the above diet and lifestyle to start with my weight loss journey! Thank you sir. 🙂 — Rajagopal Kesava Rao (@RajagopalKesava) August 11, 2021

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle