Wednesday, August 11, 2021
‘From 102 kg to 71 kg’: Congress MP Manish Tewari explains how he got fit

The minister said "carbohydrates are a killer", and "alcohol is also avoidable"

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 11, 2021 8:50:47 pm
Manish Tewari, Manish Tewari news, Manish Tewari fitness, Manish Tewari weight loss, Manish Tewari Twitter, Manish Tewari on how he lost weight, fitness motivation, indian express newsThe minister tweeted that from 102 kg in 1999, he came down to 71 kg in 2000. (Photo: Twitter/@ManishTewari)

While weight loss is a favourite topic for many people looking to get fit in the pandemic — as they work from home and manage their fitness routine — Congress MP Manish Tewari has shared an encouraging post on Twitter, explaining how he shed several kilos.

Divulging the secret of his weight loss, Tewari tweeted that from 102 kg in 1999, he came down to 71 kg in 2000. The minister also said a “daily one-hour workout and no carbs for dinner” is key. “I am 81 Kg again,” he tweeted.

The tweet was prompted after Pawan Dewan, general secretary in the Punjab Congress unit, posted a throwback photograph on Twitter, showing a heavier Tewari with Congress members and party president Sonia Gandhi.

In a separate tweet, Tewari said, “Carbohydrates are a killer. Alcohol is also avoidable. Vigorous daily one-hour workout mandatory. A high-protein and high-fibre diet. No carbs at night. You will lose weight.”

The minister also quipped that when he was heavier, he was the “then National President of @IYC – literally @INCIndia President Mrs Sonia Gandhi’s first political appointee”.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“I was also 100 kg or above ( Extreme Right ). A street fighting pre-requisite (sic),” he tweeted.

His followers appreciated his transformation; check out some of their reactions:

