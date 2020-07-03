Four workout ideas to keep fit while you stay indoors

Resistance exercises are also easy to perform, and they help in strengthening the muscles and developing mobility. (Photo: Getty Images) Resistance exercises are also easy to perform, and they help in strengthening the muscles and developing mobility. (Photo: Getty Images)

With the Covid-19 pandemic taking over the world, we are forced to stay within the four walls of our homes. This can take a toll on the physical and mental wellbeing of people in the long run. Moreover, research also shows that leading a sedentary lifestyle for an extended period leaves a negative impact on overall health. Therefore, staying physically active is all the more crucial now. Daily fitness, in general, reduces the risk of common lifestyle problems, such as obesity, PCOS, diabetes, hypertension, stress, anxiety, blood pressure etc. Additionally, it also helps in lowering cholesterol level, blood pressure, and eliminates the risk of heart disease and strokes.

Daily fitness contributes to the effective working of our immune system as well. It removes the bacteria from the airways and lungs, raises body temperature and improves the circulation of white blood cells. As a result, the body’s capacity to fight infections increases. Further, routine physical activities help in maintaining bone and muscle mass density.

Many people are regular gym-goers, or they like to go for a walk or run in a local park. However, with the lockdown, staying active is coming across as a challenge for them. But, at the same, there are practical ways of making the most of the current situation. There are plenty of stay at home fitness routines and exercises that one can follow with very little or no equipment required.

* With the help of an exercise bike or a treadmill, one can easily maintain cardiovascular health. But even if that is not an option, one can participate in any activity that increases the heart rate.

* Climbing up and down the stairs or brisk walking around the house are some effective ways of ensuring physical fitness. Moreover, a skipping rope will also work as an excellent tool. It helps in fighting obesity and PCOS, the latter being a growing health issue among women. The internet is also filled with tons of fitness, yoga, and pilates videos that one can perform without gym equipment.

* Resistance exercises are also easy to perform, and they help in strengthening the muscles and developing mobility. Confinement leads to obesity, and therefore, these exercises keep such risks at bay. These exercises are mainly performed using weights and resistance bands, however, there are other easy remedies available too. Push-ups against a wall, squats, and lunges are some of the potential alternatives.

* Zumba also helps significantly in maintaining the overall fitness of the body and eliminates the risk of having the usual lifestyle problems. They are easy on joints and use resistance to work up the whole body.

As the world is going through crises and uncertainty, it is vital to take care of our physical and mental well-being. Therefore, staying active, healthy, and happy should be the foremost priority to pull through this tough time.

