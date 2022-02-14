Four ways in which you can make your towel an effective workout accessory

In the pandemic, many people learnt to stay fit and plan their workout routines at home, in the absence of access to gyms. They used items already available at home to make their workout session interesting.

If you are reluctant to step out and are looking for more unique ways to get in shape, Meenakshi Mohanty, a fitness expert, has some suggestions. “A tool which can be used effectively for full body workout or spot exercises is a towel. You would be surprised to know that even celebrities like Madonna, Katrina Kaif and even Alia Bhatt use it to work out,” she says.

Read on to find out what all you can do with the simple towel.

Fletcher towel exercises

This is a Pilates exercise for stretching muscles, improving posture, and managing breathing to improve energy levels. This can be used for a full body workout or for any specific area that needs to be stretched. For this, one needs to twist a long bathing towel strongly to make small rolls. If it’s a big towel, it should be folded first and then twisted so as to keep the twists as tight as possible.

One then needs to hold each end of the towel with one hand and perform stretches. The hands can be kept up or in front depending on which muscle needs to be stretched. Since the workout improves posture, it is important to focus on the positioning of shoulders and hands, thighs and feet, and slowly perform the stretches. Ensure breathing in or out in short bursts, which increases mental awareness as well. The workout can be done standing or sitting and is a safe option for beginners.

Rowing exercise

This is a great workout for upper back, shoulder, and full arms, including biceps, triceps and forearm. Wrap a towel around any sturdy surface like door handle, bar, pillar or hook and hold both ends. Stand straight and at about a distance of 12 – 15 inches, depending on your comfort; hands should be stretched to hold the towel. Once in position, one needs to lean forward and pull their body towards the sturdy surface. Imitate the rowing posture where the shoulder blades go back and together. Gradually return to the starting position. Repeat this about 10 times.

Leg workout

This workout strengthens leg muscles and increases flexibility. This will especially help in enhancing thigh strength and improving blood circulation. For this, one would ideally need to lie down on a flat surface, it could be on the yoga mat in a park or the floor of one’s home. Place the towel in a way that it wraps around your feet, which are resting on the ground. Raise your legs slowly (keeping them straight) till you feel a stretch in your thigh, especially the back of the thigh. Hold the position for about 30 seconds and then slowly bring your legs down.

If it’s difficult to do this exercise with both legs up together, you can even raise one leg at a time, hold the position and bring it down. Alternate between both the legs to do a full set and repeat at least 10 times.

Dish towel squats

There are many exercises which can be done with a dish towel as well. In fact, it can ensure a focus exercise meant for a specific part of the body can be converted into a full body exercise. Hold the towel in your hands, keeping your hands at the front and at a shoulder distance. Perform the squat and lift your arms up together while still holding the towel. This also works out the hands and the upper back apart from the glutes, thighs and legs that is usually the most impacted during a squat.

