Five yoga asanas for those who have trouble falling asleep

Having a good night’s sleep is crucial for a person’s well-being. It dictates how the rest of their day will pan out in terms of their alertness, overall mood, appetite, and what kind of food they will gravitate towards.

Not being able to sleep well can cause a host of problems, and in the long run, it causes irreparable damages to the mind and the body. As such, it is important to ensure you work on your sleeping habits and establish a healthy pattern. Yoga can help you tackle stress, enabling you to hit the bed in a calm state. It can also ensure you wake up feeling fresh and relaxed, as opposed to anxious.

Grand master Akshar, a philanthropist, spiritual master, lifestyle coach, yoga-preneur and author, says yoga is a holistic science that can be therapeutic for those suffering from sleep disorders such as insomnia, disturbed sleep, sleep apnea ,and many other sleep related issues.

He lists some asanas, explaining that you can hold each posture for 20 to 30 seconds and repeat for up to three times. The yoga poses are simple and can be done by anybody, even a beginner. Read on.

Samasthiti

Formation

– Keep your feet together.

– Stand with your spine aligned and in an erect posture.

– Keep your arms beside, and extend them slightly away from your body.

– Keep your palms turned outward.

– Gently close your eyes.

– Relax the body.

Balasana – Child’s Pose

Formation

– Gently drop your knees downward.

– Bring you pelvis to rest on heels.

– Do not place the toes on top of the other, instead they must be positioned next to each other.

– Stretch your arms forward and rest your forehead down.

Sukhasana – Happy Pose

Formation

– Sit in an upright position.

– Stretch legs out.

– Cross your legs one atop the other.

– Place your palms on the knees.

– Sit erect with your spine straight.

Vajrasana – This yoga pose can be done right after a meal

Formation

– Gently drop your knees down.

– Rest your pelvis on your heels.

– Keep your heels close to each other.

– Place your palms on your knees facing upward.

– Straighten your back and look forward.

Shavasana

Formation

– Lie down in a prone position on a comfortable surface.

– Close your eyes.

– Let your legs relax completely and place them at a distance that is comfortably apart.

– Let your ankles drop, and keep your toes facing sideward.

– Place your arms alongside your body and slightly apart. Make sure your palms are facing upwards.

– Starting from your toes, bring your attention to every area of your body. Use deep breaths to lull your body into a deep state of relaxation.

– Maintain awareness so you do not fall asleep in the process.

“Apart from this, avoid a heavy dinner and set your last meal for the day before 8.00 pm. Make your supper a light one devoid of ingredients that are oily, fatty, or too sweet. Your body needs time to digest food before you can go to sleep,” says Akshar.

