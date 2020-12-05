Five simple stretches to reduce stiffness in upper body that you can do anytime

Excessive gadget use can lead to stiffness in your neck and shoulders. (Source: getty images)

With everything turning virtual amid the pandemic, the use of gadgets, as well as screen time has increased of late. And as a result, many of us may be suffering from upper body pain, especially in the neck and shoulders.

Celebrity nutritionist and yoga practitioner Rujuta Diwekar shared some easy stretches that you can do anywhere, anytime, to help relieve such pain and prevent stiffness in the body.

These stretches, Diwekar mentioned in an Instagram post, will help in the following ways:

“*Will help to open the chest

*Release stiffness in neck, shoulders and arms”

You can do these stretches thrice a day. Here’s how:

Stretch 1

*Stand with your feet slightly apart. Raise your arm straight up in the front with your palm facing the outside. The arm needs to be parallel to the ground. Your fingers should be pointing upwards.

*With your left hand, pull the fingers on the extended arm backwards. Count till five.

Stretch 2

*Now bend the elbow of the extended arm so that the bicep is parallel to the body, and the forearm is parallel to the floor.

*Point the fingers downwards. This will help you stretch your wrist.

*Pull the fingers backwards with your left hand without lifting your shoulder. Count till five.

Stretch 3

*Stand straight with the feet shoulder-width apart.

*Place your right hand on your right waist.

*With your left arm, pull the right elbow towards the midline of your body, without your body moving.

*Repeat on the other side.

Stretch 4

*Stand straight with your feet shoulder-width apart.

*Squeeze your shoulder blades and stretch both arms backwards. Count till five.

Stretch 5

* From the previous position, bend your arms to hold the opposite elbow. Squeeze your shoulder blades. Repeat by alternating one arm above the other.

