Are you guilty of making these five common yoga mistakes?

When it comes to fitness, there is nothing that can beat yoga, which is packed with physical and mental health benefits. It can help you fight diseases and infections by strengthening your immunity. The key, however, is to remain consistent. Without a certain discipline, you may not be able to reach your fitness and health goal.

Most people start out enthusiastically and then miss the flow. And then there are others that make some common mistakes along the way that become counter-productive. Grand Master Akshar, a philanthropist, spiritual master, lifestyle coach, yoga-preneur and author lists some mistakes that one must avoid so as to reap the benefits of yoga.

1. Moderation is key

Physical exercise must be performed in balance. Be sensible about your exercise routine and make sure you are not overdoing it as this can lead to more harm than benefits. Do not exercise for seven days a week without giving your body rest, sleep, and nutrition.

2. Sukshma Vyayam

Warming up before your yoga session is one of the most important things that you can do. In yoga terminology, warm-up is known as Sukshma Vyayam and it includes subtle exercises like rotation of ankles, hips, knee joints, neck, etc. Warming up before your yoga session can help you to stay safe from injury; prepare you for the practice.

3. Heal from injuries

If you suffer from any injury, consider resting your body until you are completely healed. Even though the human body is capable of a great many wonderful things, it is not a machine and requires regular rest and recovery time.

4. Practise at the recommended time

Yoga recommends specific time duration for specific practices if you want to gain the maximum benefit. Surya Namaskar or sun salutation is something that needs to be done preferably early in the morning . This scientific sequence of yoga poses is believed to energise you. Similarly, Chandra Namaskar also known as moon salutation is to be done in the evening at the time of sunset.

5. Give yourself time to eat, sleep and recover

No matter how hard you work at your physical practice, meditation or pranayama, it is useless if you do not give yourself the nutrition, sleep, and rest your body requires. Pay attention to your health to ensure that you are not feeling regularly fatigued or exhausted. Avoid junk food as much as possible and stick to fresh home-cooked meals and a healthy diet.

