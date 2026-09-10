No gym, no problem: 5 activities that can keep you moving and burn calories

To stay fit, you don’t necessarily need to exercise for 45 minutes at a stretch. If you find it difficult to make time for a regular workout, one simple way to burn calories is to add more movement to your day—take the stairs, walk while you’re on a call, or put on your favourite music and dance for 20–30 minutes. We spoke to experts who suggested interesting alternatives to a regular workout that are easy and doable.

Lav Kumar Sharma, senior personal trainer at Anytime Fitness, says, “Small bursts of movement, be it of any kind, may not feel like exercise, but when you do them consistently, they can add up. The key is to find something you genuinely enjoy, so movement doesn’t become another task on your to-do list.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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Activities that burn calories without feeling like exercise

Lt Pratima Pandey, Director Sports, Noida International University and Dr Shivangi Borkar, Head of Department of Physiotherapy, P. D. Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre, Mahim, suggested the following:

Dancing

Dancing is one of the best forms of exercise, and people do not have to bother about it much, as it’s a way of burning calories while listening to their favourite songs. Depending on its intensity, dancing can provide moderate to high aerobic exercise while improving balance and coordination. For beginners, 20–30 minutes of continuous dancing can make a positive contribution to your movement.

Dancing can be an interesting way to shed calories (Image Source: Unsplash) Dancing can be an interesting way to shed calories (Image Source: Unsplash)

Active sports

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Participating in sports, such as such as biking, swimming, badminton, and frisbee, can be an excellent substitute for spending hours in the gym. They can give your body a great workout. Also, these are a great way to make physical activity fun that can help people be consistent in exercising.

The objective is not to set a particular target consistently. Activities that can be enjoyable are the most efficient ones to lose weight. It’s best to couple that with a proper diet and sufficient recovery periods in order to create a sustainable fitness plan and a healthy lifestyle.

Swimming & walking

Swimming is a full-body activity that makes several muscle groups work and increases the heart rate, while walking on inclines or uneven terrain during a hike can also help. Because these activities are often enjoyed as recreational outings, they can help you stay physically active without feeling like a structured exercise routine.

Recreational Sports

Sports like badminton, football, pickleball or basketball naturally combine continuous movement with short bursts of intensity, making them an effective way to stay active without counting reps or sets.

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Pickleball is an effective way to stay active without counting reps or sets (Image Source: Unsplash) Pickleball is an effective way to stay active without counting reps or sets (Image Source: Unsplash)

Deepti Sharma, Fitness expert and Director MultiFit says, “Training is important, but movement doesn’t always need to feel like a workout. By bringing dance, sports, social events and new fitness experiences into our community, we can keep things fresh and stay active without getting bored of the process.”

What about Non-Exercise Activity Thermogenesis (NEAT)

Most people think weight management comes down to workouts and willpower. But the real metabolic hero of your day might be something you’re not even thinking about: Non-Exercise Activity Thermogenesis, or NEAT.

Dr Shantanu Kumar De (PT), BPT, MPT (Neurology) In Charge Physiotherapy, at Narayana Hospital, Howrah says, “NEAT refers to the energy your body burns through everyday movement — walking, fidgeting, standing, taking the stairs, doing chores — essentially everything that isn’t sleeping, eating, or a structured workout. It sounds minor, but the numbers tell a different story.”

He adds, “NEAT also acts as a natural buffer against weight gain during periods of overeating, and consistent low-level movement throughout the day supports better insulin sensitivity and steadier blood sugar.”

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.