Nutritionist shares ’10 reasons to go for a walk’; check them out

It is never too late to begin your fitness journey. It also does not mean strenuous workouts at the gym. You can always start by making small lifestyle and diet changes, and incorporate walking as an integral part of your daily schedule. According to nutritionist Minacshi Pettukola, walking is the best way to get your energy levels high.

“This is the easiest way to get back on track, and I don’t just mean physically,” she said.

As per Pettukola, walking has several benefits including

🚶Sharpens the brain

🚶Helps to stay active

🚶Improves blood glucose levels

🚶Gets you sunlight

🚶Strengthens the muscles that support the joints

🚶Beneficial for heart health

🚶Releases endorphins

🚶Helps connect with nature

🚶Mood and energy boosting

🚶Is free!

Walking for over 25 to 30 minutes per day is an effective way to improve heart health and lung capacity.

According to the American Heart Association, your target heart rate for moderate-intensity exercise is around 50 to 70 per cent of the maximum heart rate, and your target heart rate for vigorous activity is about 70 to 85 per cent of your maximum heart rate.

The maximum heart rate is 220 beats per minute (bpm) minus your age in years. Use your index and middle finger to measure your heart rate, by placing them on the wrist and feeling a pulse. Count the number of beats. For a 30-year-old the target should be 95–162 bpm.

You can also take the talk test which requires you to understand your speech as you walk. If you feel slightly breathless while talking, you may be walking at a moderate pace. And if you are completely out of breath, your pace is probably vigorous.

