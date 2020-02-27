Watch Preity Zinta drive away the post-vacation blues with this workout

Preity Zinta works out after a vacation; gives fitness goals. (Photo: Preity G Zinta/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Preity Zinta works out after a vacation; gives fitness goals. (Photo: Preity G Zinta/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Getting back into the fitness groove after a vacation is something most of us struggle with. Blame it on the post-vacation blues or sheer lethargy, but skipping exercising not only leads to frustration over time but also upsets one’s fitness goals. Staying in shape and keeping up with your fitness priorities ain’t easy, but not impossible. Showing us how to do it right, actor and entrepreneur Preity Zinta took to Instagram to share this post.

Check it out below.

She captioned the post, “It’s very important to remain consistent with your workouts. It’s also very important to practise what you preach. Look at me struggling in the gym after a very fun holiday in London which involved a lot many things but not the gym. No worries – here I am, in my quest for endorphins, fighting to be fit again ??????It’s never too late to start working out again.”

In the video, she can be seen doing hanging leg lift exercise on the hanging leg lift machine which works the abdominals and obliques.

If you are wondering about this core exercise, here is what you need to know.

How to perform it

*Keep your arms on the armpads.

*Hold on to the handles as tight as you can and place your back firmly on the pad. Keep your feet together.

*Maintain your spinal posture and lift up your knees.

Pay attention

*Don’t let the knees bend. This allows for more tension on the abs.

Here’s why you should do hanging leg lift

Help build stability in the lower back

Besides developing abs, regular hanging leg lift helps to lower the risk for back injuries when doing routine activities. Though back muscles are not the focus of the exercise, any abdominal and core exercises tend to provide increased support to the back.

So, how do you drive away your post-vacation blues?

