Fitness trends that were a huge hit in 2018

Fitness these days is not just limited to bodybuilding. Thanks to growing consciousness and awareness about fitness and lifestyle habits, more and more people are now investing their time and energy into regular workout regimes. This year saw the rise of the Pilates and TRX, plogging too gained momentum.

With the year coming to an end, we bring you the most popular fitness trends of 2018:

Reformer

From Malaika Arora to Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, many celebrities swear by the reformer. Known to improve balance and insulin sensitivity, increase strength, metabolic activity and flexibility, looks like the reformer is here to stay.

TRX

Short for Total Body Resistance Exercise, TRX is a body suspension exercise technique that uses your own body weight to build, burn, tone and strengthen. The good part is, no matter what fitness level you are in, the TRX is always a good way to start your fitness journey.

Plogging

While most people invest quality time in fitness, some of them have found a way to club it with serving a social cause. The year has seen an interesting trend taking over, namely plogging, in which people go on a walk or a jog and pick up litter on their way. Said to have originated late last year in Sweden, the idea took over social media (especially Instagram) and was soon adopted in the UK, US, and even India.

Body weight training

Ditching heavyweight equipment, more and more people are making a shift to exercises that can be performed without extra weights. Using their own body weight to get in shape, high intensity cardio exercises have gained popularity.